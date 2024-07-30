Netherlands international Anwar El Ghazi set to pursue Cardiff City move; Ajax academy graduate El Ghazi has Premier League experience with Aston Villa and Everton and has played more than 100 English league games; Calum Chambers and Chris Willock have already joined Cardiff this summer

Anwar El Ghazi: Former Aston Villa and Everton winger set to pursue Cardiff City move after contract termination at Mainz

Mainz winger Anwar El Ghazi is in discussions to terminate his contract to pursue a move to Cardiff City.

The former Everton and Aston Villa player won a wrongful dismissal case against the German club at the Labour Court of Mainz earlier this month.

Mainz had cancelled his contract on November 2, 2023, following a series of social media posts made by the 29-year-old about the Israel-Gaza conflict.

On July 12, the court ordered the Bundesliga club to hand over more than £1m in unpaid wages and bonuses.

El Ghazi was thought to have another year left on his deal at Mainz, with a clause activated after the club avoided relegation to remain in the Bundesliga.

Image: El Ghazi could be heading back to the UK to join Cardiff City

Sky Sports News understands El Ghazi is yet to be paid by Mainz and he is now expected to terminate his contract and seek damages from the club for the money he is owed before moving on.

The forward, who counts Ajax, PSV and French side Lille among his former clubs, has played more than 100 league matches in English football.

Image: El Ghazi in Europa League action for PSV during the 2022/23 season

El Ghazi scored the opener in Aston Villa's 2-1 win against Derby County in the 2019 play-off final that sealed Villa's return to the Premier League.

The two-time Netherlands international will become the Sky Bet Championship club's third summer signing if the deal goes through, following the arrivals of former Arsenal pair Calum Chambers and Chris Willock.

Sky Sports News has contacted Cardiff City for comment.

