 Skip to content
Exclusive

Anwar El Ghazi: Former Aston Villa and Everton winger set to pursue Cardiff City move after contract termination at Mainz

Netherlands international Anwar El Ghazi set to pursue Cardiff City move; Ajax academy graduate El Ghazi has Premier League experience with Aston Villa and Everton and has played more than 100 English league games; Calum Chambers and Chris Willock have already joined Cardiff this summer

By Lyall Thomas, Dev Trehan and Anthony Joseph

Tuesday 30 July 2024 13:04, UK

Anwar El Ghazi in action for Mainz
Image: Anwar El Ghazi in action for Mainz

Mainz winger Anwar El Ghazi is in discussions to terminate his contract to pursue a move to Cardiff City.

The former Everton and Aston Villa player won a wrongful dismissal case against the German club at the Labour Court of Mainz earlier this month.

Mainz had cancelled his contract on November 2, 2023, following a series of social media posts made by the 29-year-old about the Israel-Gaza conflict.

On July 12, the court ordered the Bundesliga club to hand over more than £1m in unpaid wages and bonuses.

El Ghazi was thought to have another year left on his deal at Mainz, with a clause activated after the club avoided relegation to remain in the Bundesliga.

Anwar El Ghazi
Image: El Ghazi could be heading back to the UK to join Cardiff City

Sky Sports News understands El Ghazi is yet to be paid by Mainz and he is now expected to terminate his contract and seek damages from the club for the money he is owed before moving on.

The forward, who counts Ajax, PSV and French side Lille among his former clubs, has played more than 100 league matches in English football.

October 6, 2022, Zurich, Zurich, Switzerland: Zurich, Switzerland - October 06: Anwar El Ghazi of PSV runs in the field during the UEFA Europa League group A match between FC Z....rich and PSV Eindhoven at Stadion Letzigrund on October 6, 2022 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Credit Image: .. Marcio Machado/ZUMA Press Wire) (Cal Sport Media via AP Images)
Image: El Ghazi in Europa League action for PSV during the 2022/23 season

El Ghazi scored the opener in Aston Villa's 2-1 win against Derby County in the 2019 play-off final that sealed Villa's return to the Premier League.

The two-time Netherlands international will become the Sky Bet Championship club's third summer signing if the deal goes through, following the arrivals of former Arsenal pair Calum Chambers and Chris Willock.

Sky Sports News has contacted Cardiff City for comment.

When does the summer transfer window open and close?

The 2024 summer transfer window officially closes on August 30 at 11pm UK time in the Premier League and 11.30pm in Scotland.

The Premier League has brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.

Win £2,000,000 with Super 6!
Win £2,000,000 with Super 6!

Win TWO MILLION POUNDS for free as Super 6 makes its return! Play for free.

Around Sky

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports

Other Sports

Stream world class sport with NOW - flexible contract offer available