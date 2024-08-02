Diego Carlos: Fulham hold initial talks over Aston Villa defender with Fabio Cuenca close to joining

Fulham have held initial talks with Aston Villa over a deal for centre-back Diego Carlos, with Fabio Cuenca also expected to have a medical at the club.

Fulham are one of a number of clubs interested in Carlos, who is understood to be open to leaving Villa in this window.

It is thought they want to sign two new centre-backs, with Villarreal's Cuenca expected to have a medical at their pre-season training camp in Portugal.

The Spanish club's Sporting Director Miguel Angel Tena effectively confirmed the move saying it will be made official once he passes a medical.

Cuenca has entered the final year of his contract.

Tim Ream's future at the club is uncertain, after Fulham already lost Tosin at the end of his contract.

Ream did not travel to Portugal and MLS club Charlotte FC are interested in signing him. The 36-year-old USA international has entered the final year of his contract.

Conversations continue over McTominay move

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has expressed his desire to keep hold of midfielder Scott McTominay despite rumours of a possible move to Fulham.

Dialogue remains open with Manchester United over the signing of midfielder Scott McTominay.

As expected, Fulham went back in with an improved offer - it was worth £20m, but is understood to fall short of United's valuation.

There is still interest from Fulham, but they are prepared to walk away if the gap in valuation proves insurmountable.

Paperwork is being sorted before Emile Smith Rowe officially confirms his move from Arsenal to Fulham.

There are no issues with the deal and a formal announcement is expected soon.

The move is worth a club record £34m inclusive of performance-related add-ons.

The 2024 summer transfer window officially closes on August 30 at 11pm UK time in the Premier League and 11.30pm in Scotland.

The Premier League has brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.