Marc Guehi: Newcastle United make move for Crystal Palace centre back

Latest from Sky Sports News' Mark McAdam, Keith Downie and Michael Bridge: Newcastle want to sign Crystal Palace central defender Marc Guehi; the England international, 24, is contracted to the Eagles until the summer of 2026; Eddie Howe has made centre-back a priority target this summer
Friday 2 August 2024 15:22, UK
Newcastle have made contact with Crystal Palace over a potential deal for England defender Marc Guehi.
Eddie Howe has made centre-back a priority target this summer and Guehi fits the profile of what he is looking for - right sided, but someone who can also play on the left.
The England international's potential transfer fee would be considerable given his growing stature in the game and the fact he has two years left to run on his contract.
Newcastle still have to be conscious of PSR, meaning if Palace's demands become too high they may have to rethink their pursuit of Guehi.
Sources with expertise in the transfer market have pointed towards Everton's demands of upwards of £60m for his England team-mate Jarrad Branthwaite as the kind of price range for Guehi.
Branthwaite - also one of United's targets - did not make the final Euros squad, while Guehi played all but one of England's seven tournament matches in Germany.
If Guehi is to end up staying at Crystal Palace this coming season, it has not been ruled out that he could also sign a new contract at Selhurst Park.
