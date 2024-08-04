Chelsea transfers: Celtic's Matt O'Riley a potential replacement for Conor Gallagher

​​​​​​​Chelsea are assessing potential replacements should Conor Gallagher leave the club.

Sky Sports News understands one of several options they are keen on is Matt O'Riley at Celtic.

O'Riley has been the subject of bids from Atalanta this summer, and he has further interest from other clubs in the Premier League and abroad.

Atletico Madrid, who have agreed a £34m deal with Chelsea for Gallagher, made a bid for O'Riley in January.

Talks are continuing between Gallagher and Chelsea this weekend to find a solution to his future.

The England international has been told he will only be a squad player under Enzo Maresca, with the new Blues boss favouring a possession-heavy style of play at Chelsea.

Gallagher is assessing his options.

As things stand he can talk to Atletico, agree to Chelsea's two-year contract offer with the option of a third year, or see out his current one which expires in 2025 while waiting to see if any other clubs come in for him either this summer or January.

Chelsea accepted a larger bid from Aston Villa for Gallagher this summer, but he decided to reject a move to Villa Park and stay at Stamford Bridge. Spurs remain interested in Gallagher.

Chelsea would prefer to sell him to a club abroad rather than a Premier League rival.

