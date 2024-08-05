 Skip to content
Marc Guehi: Newcastle expected to increase offer for Crystal Palace defender after bid rejected

Latest from Sky Sports News' Keith Downie, Lyall Thomas and Mark McAdam; Newcastle have one bid rejected by Crystal Palace for defender Marc Guehi; Magpies expected to return with an increased offer for England international; Guehi is valued at around £60m as talks continue over deal

Tuesday 6 August 2024 06:32, UK

Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi during the Premier League match at the Gtech Community Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday August 26, 2023.
Image: Crystal Palace value defender Marc Guehi at around £60m

Newcastle have had one bid rejected by Crystal Palace for defender Marc Guehi but Eddie Howe's side are expected to return with an increased offer.

Talks continue between Newcastle and Crystal Palace over the potential transfer of the England international.

However, reports of an agreement being very close are premature.

The two clubs remain in dialogue and there is confidence a deal could be struck quickly if an acceptable bid is made for the 24-year-old.

Newcastle are currently the only club at the table, despite a number of other interested clubs.

Guehi is valued at around £60m.

Sky Sports News understands personal terms are unlikely to be a problem.

When does the summer transfer window open and close?

The 2024 summer transfer window officially closes on August 30 at 11pm UK time in the Premier League and 11.30pm in Scotland.

The Premier League has brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.

