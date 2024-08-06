Mats Hummels: Brighton make contact with former Borussia Dortmund skipper

Brighton have made contact with former Borussia Dortmund defender Mats Hummels, who is also being monitored by West Ham, according to Sky in Germany.

The 35-year-old is a free agent after leaving Dortmund at the end of last season.

Brighton are interested in signing a centre-back and are looking at options in that position under new boss Fabian Hurzeler, who replaced Roberto De Zerbi this summer to become the youngest permanent manager in Premier League history at just 31.

Hurzeler moved to the Amex from St Pauli, who he guided to the Bundesliga last season.

West Ham - who signed Guido Rodriguez from Real Betis on Tuesday - are also monitoring Hummels.

However, the defender has not ruled out retiring from football this summer.

Hummels made 508 appearances for Dortmund in all competitions across two separate spells and has 78 caps for Germany, although he was not selected for this summer's Euros.

Hummels played a key role as the Bundesliga side reached the Champions League final, where they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid at Wembley.

Brighton have signed wingers Yankuba Minteh and Ibrahim Osman this summer, as well as midfielders Mats Wieffer and Malick Yalcouye, but have yet to strengthen in defence.

Along with Argentina midfielder Rodriguez, new West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui has signed Sheffield United goalkeeper Wes Foderingham, Palmeiras teenager Luis Guilherme, Wolves captain Max Kilman, Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville and Niclas Fullkrug - Hummels' former Dortmund team-mate - this summer.

Image: Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers with Matt O'Riley

Brighton are in talks with Celtic over a deal for Matt O'Riley, with Chelsea among a number of other clubs interested in the midfielder.

O'Riley has been the subject of bids from Atalanta this summer, and has further interest from other clubs in the Premier League and abroad.

The Denmark international, who scored 19 goals with 18 assists in 49 appearances for Brendan Rodgers' side last season, set up the second of Celtic's goals in their 4-0 win against Kilmarnock in their Scottish Premiership opener on Sunday.

Sky Sports News also reported over the weekend that he is among a number of options being considered by Chelsea to replace Conor Gallagher, should he complete his proposed move to Atletico Madrid.

The 23-year-old is under contract at Celtic until 2027, with the club knocking back an offer of £20m from Atletico Madrid in January.

Sky Sports pundit Chris Sutton believes a move to the Amex would be the wrong one for O'Riley. He said on X: "With the greatest respect to Brighton, who are a brilliantly run club, I think Matt O'Riley should set his sights higher.

"I'd like to see him give it one more go in the Champions League with this current Celtic team. Unless it's a big enough move, stay one more season."

The 2024 summer transfer window officially closes on August 30 at 11pm UK time in the Premier League and 11.30pm in Scotland.

The Premier League has brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.