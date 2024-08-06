Conor Gallagher transfer: Chelsea and Atletico Madrid agree new fee for midfielder and Samu Omorodion

Chelsea and Atletico Madrid are close to finalising the deals for Conor Gallagher and Samu Omorodion after agreeing on a new fee of £38m (€42m) for each player, Sky Sports News understands.

Gallagher has been given permission to fly to Madrid with a medical scheduled for later this week before he is expected to sign a five-year contract.

The deals are not closed yet but sources involved have told Sky Sports News they are getting very close.

Atletico have also agreed personal terms with Julian Alvarez, whose signing from Manchester City for £82m is integral to all transfers involved. Chelsea's deal to sign striker Omorodion hinged on Atletico getting a replacement.

Omorodion scored eight goals in 35 LaLiga appearances last season while on loan at Deportivo Alaves.

Chelsea accepted a deal in the region of £34m from Atletico last week after not finding a consensus with Gallagher over new contract terms to keep him at Stamford Bridge.

Two other top-six Premier League clubs asked Chelsea about Gallagher in the past few days but he has decided to join Atletico Madrid.

Gallagher made his final decision just one minute before the deadline at the end of the weekend.

Chelsea accepted a larger bid from Aston Villa for Gallagher this summer, but he decided to reject a move to Villa Park and stay at Stamford Bridge. There was also interest from Tottenham.

Man City and Atletico Madrid have agreed a deal for Julian Alvarez worth up to £82m (€95m).

Talks have been progressing well between the clubs over the last 24 hours. Atletico will pay £64m up front (€75m) with the remainder of the fee coming in add-ons, and it will be a record sale for City.

It represents a huge profit on the £14m the Premier League champions paid River Plate for the Argentina forward in January 2022.

