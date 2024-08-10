Aaron Wan-Bissaka: West Ham agree £15m deal as Man Utd agree £17.2m fee to sign Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich

Manchester United agree £17.2m deal to sign Bayern Munich defender Noussair Mazraoui; Man Utd right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka looks set to depart first and sign for West Ham; Wan-Bissaka poised to travel to London for a medical on Sunday ahead of completing move worth around £15m
Saturday 10 August 2024 22:42, UK
Manchester United have a deal in place to sign Noussair Mazraoui once Aaron Wan-Bissaka completes his move to West Ham.
Wan-Bissaka, who has entered the final year of his contract at United, will travel to London on Sunday morning with a view to starting his medical in the afternoon.
Manchester United are expected to receive a fee in the region of £15m for the former Crystal Palace right-back.
Wan-Bissaka looks set to be replaced by Mazraoui after United agreed a £17.2m deal with Bayern for the Morocco international.
United will pay a transfer fee of £12.9m, plus performance-related add-ons, potentially worth £4.3m.
West Ham had agreed a £16.5m deal themselves for Mazraoui last month, but the move broke down, with the Hammers shifting their attention to Wan-Bissaka.
Wan-Bissaka has made 190 appearances for Manchester United across five seasons, winning the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, since moving to Old Trafford in 2019.
West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui was in charge at Wolves when they tried to sign Wan-Bissaka last summer.
Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern Munich.
The move will be worth €50m (£42.9m), with an initial €45m (£38.6m) plus €5m (£4.3m) in add-ons.
The transfer is subject to De Ligt passing a medical, with personal terms not expected to be a problem.
The defender would need to be registered by midday on Thursday to be available for Manchester United's opening Premier League match against Fulham on Friday.
The 24-year-old has spent two seasons at Bayern Munich since signing from Juventus, playing 73 times and scoring five goals.
De Ligt also played under Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag at Ajax, where they won the Eredivisie in 2019.
The 2024 summer transfer window officially closes on August 30 at 11pm UK time in the Premier League and 11.30pm in Scotland.
The Premier League has brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.