Ipswich Town and Fulham join race for Man City's Kalvin Phillips - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

THE INDEPENDENT

Ipswich and Fulham have joined the race for Kalvin Phillips. Everton are also interested in the England midfielder who is surplus to requirements at Manchester City.

Image: Ipswich and Fulham have joined the race for Kalvin Phillips

THE ATHLETIC

Arsenal and Genoa are close to agreeing the permanent transfer of Brooke Norton-Cuffy, for a total fee of around £3.5million with a sell-on clause included.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester City could learn the outcome of their box-office case with the Premier League as early as January.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Times’ Martin Hardy and Daily Mail’s Heather Dewar discuss the news of Manchester City's hearing reportedly being brought forward to next month.

Chelsea have established themselves as favourites to sign Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix.

Kurt Zouma's transfer to United Arab Emirates side Shabab Al-Ahli has broken down after the player failed his medical ahead of joining the club.

THE SUN

Chelsea's move for Samu Omorodion collapsed after the club reportedly tried to insert a clause in his contract to buy 50 per cent of his image rights.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dharmesh Sheth analyses Chelsea's transfer business with Atletico Madrid as deals for Samu Omorodion, Conor Gallagher and Joao Felix lie in the balance

New Chelsea signing Pedro Neto was "in tears all morning at the training ground" and "didn't want to leave" Wolves after his £54 million transfer to Stamford Bridge.

THE TIMES

Martin Zubimendi has rejected Liverpool's advances and opted to remain at Real Sociedad in a setback for the Merseyside club's new head coach, Arne Slot.

Image: Martin Zubimendi has rejected Liverpool's advances and opted to remain at Real Sociedad

The hearing against Manchester City on 115 alleged breaches of Premier League rules is set to start next month with the outcome known early in the new year.

Red Bull Salzburg have submitted a third bid for the Liverpool midfielder Bobby Clark, which is thought to be closer to the club's £10m asking price.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Nottingham Forest are close to signing Paraguay international winger Ramon Sosa for £11 million, with Nuno Espírito Santo confirming the club are also targeting another centre-forward.

THE MIRROR

Conor Gallagher remains in limbo as he waits to find out whether Atletico Madrid will be able to complete his move from Chelsea.

Image: Conor Gallagher remains in limbo as he waits to find out whether Atletico Madrid will be able complete his move from Chelsea

Liverpool will land themselves 17.5 per cent of any future Fabio Carvalho sale after his move to Brentford.

Man Utd have opted against signing Mario Hermoso - who is available on a free transfer.

Joao Felix is keen on a return to Chelsea, according to reports.

David de Gea has hailed Manchester United as a 'top, top club' as he admitted struggling to adjust to leaving the Red Devils.

SCOTTISH SUN

Leon Balogun is a fitness doubt for Rangers ahead of their crucial Champions League tie with Dynamo Kyiv.

Aberdeen are set to win their battle to net over £6.5 million for star man Bojan Miovski.

DAILY RECORD

Ianis Hagi has reportedly declared he wants to remain at Rangers - and could be in line for a bumper payday if he starts another first-team game.

Image: Ianis Hagi (right) has reportedly declared he wants to remain at Rangers

Atalanta reportedly fear that Brighton could win the race to sign Matt O'Riley this summer before they can reach an agreement on a fee with Celtic.