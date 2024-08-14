Paul Merson says: Arsenal a couple of injuries away from Premier League top-four fight

Paul Merson says Arsenal are just a couple of injuries away from facing a real fight to make the Premier League's top four this season.

The Gunners have been Manchester City's closest challengers over the last two seasons, finished second to Pep Guardiola's side on both occasions.

Many have tipped Mikel Arteta's side to go one better this season but former Arsenal star Merson has offered some words of caution for his former side's chances of ending a 20-year wait to bring the title back to north London.

In his first column of the new season for Sky Sports, the Magic Man also discusses Liverpool, who will be led by new boss Arne Slot this season after the departure of Jurgen Klopp, and he believes Tottenham, with new signing Dominic Solanke, could spring a surprise or two and qualify for the Champions League.

Finally, Merson gives his view on Chelsea, who face Manchester City on Sunday in their opening match of the season, live on Sky Sports (kick-off 4.30pm), saying new boss Enzo Maresca must hit the ground running at Stamford Bridge to avoid any early pressure building on the Italian.

'Arsenal a couple of injuries away from just being a top-four team'

I know after their performances in recent seasons in the Premier League this might be slightly controversial, but I think Arsenal are a couple of injuries away from being in a battle to make the top four.

On paper, they are certainly Manchester City's closest challengers, but last season the likes of William Saliba, Gabriel, Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka all played a lot of football matches.

The two central defenders virtually played every game. However, a couple of seasons ago Saliba picked up an injury towards the end of the season and they were leaking goals left, right and centre as their title bid faltered.

All their big players stayed fit and that was crucial for Mikel Arteta's side last season, but they still could not overhaul Manchester City.

Talking up Arsenal as Premier League title challengers is dangerous for me this time around. If they can keep all their big players fit they will push Pep Guardiola's side close, potentially all the way again. But if they have some bad luck with injuries this time around, it could be a real struggle.

I still also think the Gunners need a centre-forward before the transfer window closes. I can't see them winning the Premier League without an out-and-out striker.

'Liverpool's squad needs bolstering but they will do well under Slot'

Liverpool are in a similar position to where Tottenham were under Mauricio Pochettino a few years ago.

For me, they have an unbelievable 11 or 12 players. They have a really strong team and that makes it difficult to buy players.

The way the PSR rules work in football now, you can't go and pay £70m for a player and not play them. Big players don't come to sit on the bench. That's difficult for Liverpool because they have to find top quality to actually improve the first XI.

I like Liverpool's team. They have goals in the team and because of that I think they will be alright under Arne Slot, but they have to find a way of bulking the squad up before the transfer window closes.

As like Arsenal and with most teams, the big thing for Liverpool is keeping the players fit. They need Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold to play every week.

They need their key players fit and firing, otherwise it could be a bit of a struggle.

'Spurs can break into the top four'

There's been a lot of talk about West Ham and their summer business, but I don't see the Hammers being a surprise package this season.

Them doing well is not really a surprise to me, they have been in Europe a lot over the last few years and also won the Europa Conference League a couple of seasons ago.

They have bought well and made some decent signings, but it's still going to be hard for them to break in to say the top four.

I do [think there will be a surprise]. Tottenham will finish in the top four.

Spurs were unlucky last season. They started brilliantly and then lost to Chelsea. They had two players sent off that day but they lost so many to injury as well that week. We just talked about Arsenal winning the league, if you took the key players Spurs lost away from Arsenal, or anybody else bar Manchester City, it would be a struggle.

If Spurs can keep their players fit they can spring a surprise or two this season.

'Solanke to have a big impact for Spurs'

Image: Dominic Solanke will lead the line for Tottenham this season

Dominic Solanke is a really good buy. Tottenham needed an out-and-out striker with pace, and he's that. He's a presence up there leading the line and he will suit the way Spurs play under Ange Postecoglou.

Richarlison is a good player on his day, but you need more than on your day.

Solanke could be that difference because teams were starting to push up on Spurs and suffocate them, but Solanke's pace and his threat in behind can help stretch the game for Postecoglou's side.

That could in turn help James Maddison, who didn't get much space at all when he returned to the team after his injury. But Solanke will help him get space and with time and space, Maddison can pick out anybody.

'Maresca must hit the ground running at Chelsea'

Chelsea's opener against Manchester City can go either way. Either it's a good game to start and you can get a result against the champions to kick-start the season. With a win against City, the negativity can turn to positivity very quickly.

However, a big defeat to City on the opening day would really see the pressure build quickly.

Enzo Maresca has got to hit the ground running but I can't see this team being consistent enough.

People will point to the fact that they finished strongly in the league, winning their final five matches of the season. But not long before that they were getting beaten 5-0 by Arsenal.

That's the benchmark. Beating the likes of Brighton and West Ham, no disrespect to those sides, isn't Chelsea's benchmark. Their benchmark is Arsenal, Tottenham, Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City.

At the moment, I'm seeing Chelsea as a cup team again. If they can get into the top four this season, I think they'd have had the biggest result ever.