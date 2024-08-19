Chelsea transfer news: Joao Felix deal agreed with Atletico Madrid so Conor Gallagher's move now back on

Chelsea have agreed a permanent deal with Atletico Madrid to sign Joao Felix, which means Conor Gallagher's transfer to the Spanish club is back on.

Felix, 24, is expected to sign a six-year contract with Chelsea that includes the option for a further year.

The funds Atletico receive for Felix will allow them to complete a deal for Gallagher.

Gallagher's £36m move to Atletico looked to have fallen through after the collapse of Chelsea's move for Atletico striker Samu Omorodion.

But the Spanish club remained determined to sign the 24-year-old England midfielder, having been impressed by him during his recent five-day stay in Madrid and how he handled the situation, which only reinforced their desire to have him in their squad.

Gallagher passed a medical with Atletico while in Madrid and had been pictured in the Wanda Metropolitano by the club, and around the capital by sections of the Spanish media.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at the standout moments from Gallagher's 2023/24 Premier League season

Portugal international forward Felix spent last season on loan at Atleti's LaLiga rivals Barcelona where he scored 10 goals in 44 appearances.

He spent six months on loan at Chelsea during the second half of the 2022/23 season, scoring four goals in 16 Premier League appearances.

Felix became the fifth-most expensive player in history when Atletico Madrid paid Benfica £113m for his services in 2019.

The 2024 summer transfer window officially closes on August 30 at 11pm UK time in the Premier League and 11.30pm in Scotland.

The Premier League has brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.