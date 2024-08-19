Sander Berge transfer news: Fulham make bid to Burnley for Manchester United target

Fulham have made a bid to Burnley for Manchester United target Sander Berge.

The bid is worth around £20m plus add-ons and Fulham are understood to be awaiting Burnley's response to the offer.

Berge, who has three years left on his contract at Burnley, was a shining light in the Clarets' midfield last season but could not prevent them suffering relegation back to the Championship.

Marco Silva's side are in the market for a midfielder and last week re-opened talks for Man Utd's Scott McTominay.

Fulham, who had two bids rejected for McTominay - the latest of which was worth £20m - had re-opened talks with United to sign the midfielder late last week.

Man Utd to only consider McTominay offers if player says he wants to leave

It is understood United are happy for McTominay to stay and would only sanction his sale if he makes it clear he wants to leave and a suitable offer arrives.

Napoli also retain an interest in McTominay. However, their focus is on signing Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku. Any further incomings are likely to depend on the sale of Victor Osimhen.

McTominay has entered the final year of his contract. United have the option of extending for a further year.

The possible sale of McTominay would help in Manchester United's recruitment of a midfielder.

Manuel Ugarte remains a live option. Talks continue with Paris Saint-Germain over the signing.

A gap in valuation still exists, but United will stay patient as the player wants to join. Furthermore, the feeling is PSG want to do a deal.

In parallel to a potential move for Ugarte, United are keeping dialogue open with Burnley for Sander Berge and Fiorentina for Sofyan Amrabat.