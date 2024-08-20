Arsenal transfer news: Wolves in talks over Aaron Ramsdale move in summer transfer window

Wolves are looking at a loan with option to buy deal for Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale; the goalkeeper has found himself sidelined after the arrival of David Raya; Arsenal exploring options should Ramsdale leave, including Espanyol's Joan Garcia
Wolves are in talks with Arsenal over the signing of goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.
The West Midlands club are exploring a loan with an option to buy. Arsenal want to do a permanent deal - or at least a loan that comes with an obligation to buy.
Ajax also remain interested in Ramsdale. They had a loan offer rejected earlier this month.
Ramsdale joined Arsenal from Sheffield United for £30m in 2021, and has made 89 appearances for the Gunners in all competitions.
But the 26-year-old found himself sidelined last season following the loan arrival of David Raya form Brentford, which was made permanent earlier this summer.
Ramsdale, who was part of England's Euro 2024 squad, has two years left on his current deal.
Should he join Wolves, he would be competing with Jose Sa, who has been the club's regular No 1 since he joined from Olympiakos in 2021.
Arsenal are also working on potential replacements if Ramsdale was to leave. They have explored the conditions of a deal for Espanyol's Joan Garcia.