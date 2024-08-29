Romelu Lukaku transfer: Napoli sign striker from Chelsea to set up Antonio Conte reunion

Napoli have signed Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea, setting up a reunion with former manager Antonio Conte.

The Serie A side have paid a fixed fee of £25.2m (€30m) for Lukaku after hurdles involving image rights were resolved last week to pave the way for his return to Italy.

The 31-year-old has not played for the Blues for more than two years, spending the last two seasons on loan with Inter Milan and then Roma.

Conte and Lukaku worked together at Inter, where across two seasons he scored 64 goals in 95 games across all competitions.

That convinced the Blues to re-sign him for a then club-record fee of £97.5m in 2021 - but he managed only 26 Premier League games and eight goals during his second spell at Stamford Bridge.

Lukaku netted 21 times in 47 games for Roma last season, helping them reach the Europa League semi-finals.

Crunch time in Chelsea striker search

Chelsea are now searching for a striker before Friday's deadline after Lukaku's exit to Napoli was confirmed.

Sky Sports News reported the Blues were still in talks for Victor Osimhen, with one source stating "everybody is talking to everybody" as Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli also try to sign the player.

Sky Italy have reported the Nigeria international was offered a €120m (£101m) four-year contract by Al Ahli - but he is yet to make a decision regarding his future.

The Blues have previously insisted on a loan move for Osimhen but will now consider a temporary deal with an obligation to buy him.

Another striker Chelsea are interested in signing is Brentford's Ivan Toney.

The Blues are after a proven goalscorer to lead the line and the England international has not featured in the matchday squad for Brentford's opening three fixtures in the Premier League and Carabao Cup.

Sky Sports News reported the 28-year-old has become a target due to his goalscoring record in the top flight of English football, relatively low wages and the fact he has just one year remaining on his contract.

Any deal for Toney will only occur if the transfer fee and wages are at a reasonable level.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank refused to comment on Toney's future at the club following their 1-0 win against Colchester in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening. "Similar stand to yesterday. I am not speaking about Ivan," Frank insisted.