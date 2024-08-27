Ivan Toney transfer: Chelsea make move to sign Brentford and England international amid Saudi interest

Chelsea have made a move to sign Ivan Toney from Brentford.

Chelsea are after a proven goalscorer to be their new No 9 and have been linked with a move for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

Toney has less than a year left on his contract and was left out of Brentford's first two Premier League games against Crystal Palace and Liverpool.

The 28-year-old striker has a lucative offer from Al Ahli and Chelsea would not be able to match the wages on offer from Saudi Arabia, but can offer Premier League football and the chance to remain in West London.

Al Ahli, who have former Premier Leagure players Riyad Mahrez, Edouard Mendy and Roberto Firmino in their squad, have yet to meet Brentford's valuation of the England striker.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank was tight-lipped on Toney's future in a press conference on Tuesday. "Today, we have nothing to say about Ivan Toney," he said.

Asked about the possibility of losing two strikers, with Yoane Wissa the subject of a bid from Nottingham Forest, he added: "Right now I have two players. Very happy."

Solhekol: Evident Chelsea need a striker

Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol:

"They have made this move for Ivan Toney and I think there is pretty good chance that the move will be successful.

"The reason they are going for Toney is his incredible goalscoring record. Every level he has played at, he has scored.

"I think if you speak to a lot of Chelsea supporters, I think they would say it's great to buy all of these young players, but what we want is a No. 9.

"It's evident that's what they were missing - especially in the first game of the season against Manchester City, because Manchester City had Erling Haaland.

"I think they need more of a presence. They need somebody with a bit of an aura about them and I think Ivan Toney certainly fits the bill."

Analysis: Toney could solve striker problem

Sky Sports' Nick Wright:

Chelsea's striker problem predates the arrival of the club's current owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Egbali. In fact, it has been apparent for the best part of a decade.

Plenty of strikers have come and gone in that period but none has reached the 20-goal mark in a Premier League season since Diego Costa in the title-winning 2016/17 campaign. In fact, only Alvaro Morata (11 in 2017/18), Tammy Abraham (15 in 2019/20) and Nicolas Jackson (14 in 2023/24) have even reached double figures.

Cole Palmer helped make up the shortfall last season, of course, hitting 22 goals in a stunning individual campaign. But the need for a reliable No 9 remains and Ivan Toney, scorer for 20 Premier League goals for Brentford in 2022/23, fits the bill.

Napoli's Victor Osimhen, three years younger than Toney at 25, might appear a more appealing target to many supporters. But the Brentford man, in addition to being a potentially cheaper option, offers the advantage of being proven in the Premier League.

After all, 20-goal Premier League strikers are a rare breed. Toney is one of only eight, along with Sergio Aguero, Harry Kane, Jamie Vardy, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Danny Ings, Erling Haaland and Alexander Isak, to have reached the milestone since 2016/17.

Redknapp: Brentford's last chance to get genuine money

Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp on Super Sunday:

"Toney has a year left on his contract, so it is Brentford's last chance to get some genuine money for him and he is looking at his options.

"A year ago he had a lot more than he has now. We thought he would go to Arsenal but that did not happen. Chelsea have looked at him. But I feel Saudi Arabia is an opportunity for him. There is interest there.

"Or he could sit, see out his contract and leave as a free agent next year, but he probably wants to do something now."

