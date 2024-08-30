Chelsea transfer news: Ivan Toney expected to move to Al Ahli as Napoli raise demands for Victor Osimhen

Al Ahli have agreed a deal for Ivan Toney, however there is still work to be done regarding their move for Victor Osimhen.

Toney appears set for a £40m move to the Saudi Arabia club having been filmed by Sky Sports News arriving for his medical in London on Deadline Day.

But the Saudi window does not close until Monday, which means Al Ahli are under no pressure to complete an immediate deal for the Brentford striker, or indeed, Osimhen.

Napoli are now asking for more money from Al Ahli for Osimhen.

The Serie A club agreed a fee in the region of £67m overnight, but Al Ahli are understood to be unhappy because the goalposts of the deal have changed and are standing firm on their original offer.

Chelsea are still pushing for the signing of Osimhen and talks continue with a delegation in Naples.

This remains a difficult deal to do given Chelsea's wage structure and Osimhen's demands. Club-to-club negotiations are expected to be easier to resolve than the personal terms.

Al Ahli are understood to have agreed a four-year contract with the 25-year-old worth around £33.6m (€40m) a season - or £646,154 per-week - tax-free. The contract also includes a release clause.

The Nigeria international is yet to give the green light to signing for Al Ahli and it is understood Chelsea have not given up hope on signing their long-term target.

Napoli's preference is a permanent deal or at least a loan with an obligation to buy.

The Serie A side have already brought in a potential Osimhen replacement in Romelu Lukaku, who joined from Chelsea on Thursday.

Before agreeing to the Saudi move, Osimhen's agent Roberto Calenda insisted "he still has so much to do in Europe" - a statement which appeared to give Chelsea every chance to come up with an acceptable offer.

But the west London club have fallen way short of what Osimhen would want, with Chelsea needing him to fit into their new wage structure.

There was then a further blow to Chelsea in their search for a proven goalscorer to be their new No 9 as Al Ahli also agreed a fee for Toney.

The England international has less than one year left on his Bees deal.

Toney was left out of Brentford's first two Premier League games against Crystal Palace and Liverpool, and was also omitted from the squad for Wednesday's Carabao Cup second-round win at Colchester United.

Saudi sources doubt Al Ahli's Toney and Osimhen double deal

There is, however, some doubt over the double deal with senior sources in Saudi Arabia saying they do not see how it is possible for Al Ahli to sign Osimhen and Toney.

Al Ahli do not have two slots available for two foreign players - unless one of them is Under 21. Saudi Pro League clubs are allowed 10 foreign players in their 25-player squads.

Sky Sports News also understands Al Ahli do not need another two strikers and they do not have the budget for both players.

To sign both players Al Ahli would have until Monday night's midnight SPL deadline to free up a slot by selling a foreign player.

Carra: Chelsea need a striker

If Chelsea miss out on Osimhen and Toney, Enzo Maresca's side could turn their attentions to other targets before the summer transfer window shuts at 11pm on Friday.

But Sky Sports News understands Chelsea are happy with their squad as it stands.

Any further additions would be because the deal fits in with their strict pay structure - sensible basic wage and huge incentives to play and be successful.

Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran and Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin have also been on their striker shortlist this summer.

Jamie Carragher believes Chelsea need a striker before the window shuts.

He told Sky Sports News: "There's no doubt Chelsea need a striker - we've said that before.

"We've seen Nicolas Jackson come into the club and it hasn't worked out. Romelu Lukaku has reunited with (Antonio) Conte again at Napoli."