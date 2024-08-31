Champions League fixtures confirmed: Arsenal start at Atalanta, Man City host Inter Milan, Liverpool face AC Milan

Dates have been set for this year's Champions League group stage fixtures, with Arsenal starting at Atalanta and Man City hosting Inter Milan - the side they beat to finally lift the trophy in 2023.

Liverpool will travel to AC Milan, while Aston Villa begin their first European campaign for 13 years against Swiss side Young Boys.

The 2024/25 Champions League draw took place in Monaco on Thursday, to decide which teams will face off in the new-look 'league phase' of Europe's top-tier competition.

The modified format sees all 36 teams forming a single league, with each entrant playing four home games and four away.

The top eight will go straight into the last 16 while a round of play-offs will decide the other eight teams.

Image: Arsenal start their Champions League campaign against Atalanta

September 19: Atalanta vs Arsenal, Gewiss Stadium, kick-off 8pm

October 1: Arsenal vs Paris SG, Emirates Stadium, kick-off 8pm

October 22: Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk, Emirates Stadium, kick-off 8pm

November 6: Inter Milan vs Arsenal, San Siro, kick-off 8pm

November 26: Sporting Lisbon vs Arsenal, Jose Alvalade Stadium, kick-off 8pm

December 11: Arsenal vs Monaco, Emirates Stadium, kick-off 8pm

January 22: Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb, Emirates Stadium, kick-off 8pm

January 29: Girona vs Arsenal, Estadi Montilivi, kick-off 8pm

Image: Aston Villa start their Champions League campaign against Young Boys

September 17: Young Boys vs Aston Villa, Wankdorf Stadium, kick-off 5.45pm

October 2: Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich, Villa Park, kick-off 8pm

October 22: Aston Villa vs Bologna, Villa Park, kick-off 8pm

November 6: Club Brugge vs Aston Villa, Jan Breydel Stadium, kick-off 5.45pm

November 27: Aston Villa vs Juventus, Villa Park, kick-off 8pm

December 10: RB Leipzig vs Aston Villa, Red Bull Arena, kick-off 8pm

January 21: AS Monaco vs Aston Villa, Louis II Stadium, kick-off 5.45pm

January 29: Aston Villa vs Celtic, Villa Park, kick-off 8pm

Image: Liverpool start their Champions League campaign against AC Milan

September 17: AC Milan vs Liverpool, San Siro, kick-off 8pm

October 2: Liverpool vs Bologna, Anfield, kick-off 8pm

October 23: RB Leipzig vs Liverpool, Red Bull Arena, kick-off 8pm

November 5: Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen, Anfield, kick-off 8pm

November 27: Liverpool v Real Madrid, Anfield, kick-off 8pm

December 10: Girona vs Liverpool, Estadi Montilivi, kick-off 5.45pm

January 21: Liverpool vs Lille, Anfield, kick-off 8pm

January 29: PSV Eindhoven vs Liverpool, Philips Stadium, kick-off 8pm

Image: Man City start their Champions League campaign against Inter Milan

September 18: Man City vs Inter Milan, Etihad Stadium, kick-off 8pm

October 1: Slovan Bratislava vs Man City, Narodny futbalovy stadion, kick-off 8pm

October 23: Man City vs Sparta Prague, Etihad Stadium, kick-off 8pm

November 5: Sporting CP vs Man City, Jose Alvalade Stadium, kick-off 8pm

November 26: Man City vs Feyenoord, Etihad Stadium, kick-off 8pm

December 11: Juventus vs Man City, Allianz Stadium, kick-off 8pm

January 22: Paris Saint-Germain vs Man City, Parc des Princes, kick-off 8pm

January 29: Man City vs Club Brugge, Etihad Stadium, kick-off 8pm

