Champions League fixtures confirmed: Arsenal start at Atalanta, Man City host Inter Milan, Liverpool face AC Milan

Dates set for Champions League group stage fixtures, which begins in September; Arsenal start at Atalanta; Man City host fellow 2023 finalists Inter Milan; Liverpool travel to AC Milan; Aston Villa begin against Young Boys
Saturday 31 August 2024 13:40, UK
Dates have been set for this year's Champions League group stage fixtures, with Arsenal starting at Atalanta and Man City hosting Inter Milan - the side they beat to finally lift the trophy in 2023.
Liverpool will travel to AC Milan, while Aston Villa begin their first European campaign for 13 years against Swiss side Young Boys.
The 2024/25 Champions League draw took place in Monaco on Thursday, to decide which teams will face off in the new-look 'league phase' of Europe's top-tier competition.
The modified format sees all 36 teams forming a single league, with each entrant playing four home games and four away.
The top eight will go straight into the last 16 while a round of play-offs will decide the other eight teams.
September 19: Atalanta vs Arsenal, Gewiss Stadium, kick-off 8pm
October 1: Arsenal vs Paris SG, Emirates Stadium, kick-off 8pm
October 22: Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk, Emirates Stadium, kick-off 8pm
November 6: Inter Milan vs Arsenal, San Siro, kick-off 8pm
November 26: Sporting Lisbon vs Arsenal, Jose Alvalade Stadium, kick-off 8pm
December 11: Arsenal vs Monaco, Emirates Stadium, kick-off 8pm
January 22: Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb, Emirates Stadium, kick-off 8pm
January 29: Girona vs Arsenal, Estadi Montilivi, kick-off 8pm
September 17: Young Boys vs Aston Villa, Wankdorf Stadium, kick-off 5.45pm
October 2: Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich, Villa Park, kick-off 8pm
October 22: Aston Villa vs Bologna, Villa Park, kick-off 8pm
November 6: Club Brugge vs Aston Villa, Jan Breydel Stadium, kick-off 5.45pm
November 27: Aston Villa vs Juventus, Villa Park, kick-off 8pm
December 10: RB Leipzig vs Aston Villa, Red Bull Arena, kick-off 8pm
January 21: AS Monaco vs Aston Villa, Louis II Stadium, kick-off 5.45pm
January 29: Aston Villa vs Celtic, Villa Park, kick-off 8pm
September 17: AC Milan vs Liverpool, San Siro, kick-off 8pm
October 2: Liverpool vs Bologna, Anfield, kick-off 8pm
October 23: RB Leipzig vs Liverpool, Red Bull Arena, kick-off 8pm
November 5: Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen, Anfield, kick-off 8pm
November 27: Liverpool v Real Madrid, Anfield, kick-off 8pm
December 10: Girona vs Liverpool, Estadi Montilivi, kick-off 5.45pm
January 21: Liverpool vs Lille, Anfield, kick-off 8pm
January 29: PSV Eindhoven vs Liverpool, Philips Stadium, kick-off 8pm
September 18: Man City vs Inter Milan, Etihad Stadium, kick-off 8pm
October 1: Slovan Bratislava vs Man City, Narodny futbalovy stadion, kick-off 8pm
October 23: Man City vs Sparta Prague, Etihad Stadium, kick-off 8pm
November 5: Sporting CP vs Man City, Jose Alvalade Stadium, kick-off 8pm
November 26: Man City vs Feyenoord, Etihad Stadium, kick-off 8pm
December 11: Juventus vs Man City, Allianz Stadium, kick-off 8pm
January 22: Paris Saint-Germain vs Man City, Parc des Princes, kick-off 8pm
January 29: Man City vs Club Brugge, Etihad Stadium, kick-off 8pm
For the new season, the Champions League has expanded from 32 to 36 teams, a transformation from the traditional group stage to a single league phase including all participating teams.