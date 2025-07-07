England's Euro 2025 fixtures, dates and potential route through tournament in Switzerland

England lost their opening game at Women's Euro 2025, and could be knocked out of the competition on Wednesday.

Sarina Wiegman's defending champions are in Group D alongside France, Wales and Netherlands.

However, they slumped to a disappointing opening defeat to France, cranking up the pressure for their remaining group games - and they could face an early exit this week.

If the Lionesses lose to Netherlands and France beat Wales, England will exit the competition. Both Netherlands and France would be on six points, and would fight it out for first and second spot in the final group game.

If England draw, they would move on to one point, three behind Netherlands. They would then need to win their final game against Wales and hope France beat the Dutch to stand a chance of reaching the knockout rounds.

If England win on Wednesday, they will go level on points with Netherlands, giving themselves a huge boost in their bid to reach the quarter-finals.

Here are England's Euro 2025 fixtures, as well as their potential route through the knockout stages...

Anton Toloui is joined by Kathryn Batte from The Telegraph to reflect on a poor start for England after losing their opening match at Euro 2025 against France

Group stage

July 5

Group D: France 2-1 England

July 9

Group D: England vs Netherlands (5pm, Zurich)

July 13

Group D: England vs Wales (8pm, St Gallen)

The top two teams from each final tournament group will progress to the knockout phase.

Quarter-finals

If England finish first in Group D...

July 19

QF4: Winner Group D vs Runner-up Group C (Basel)

If England finish second in Group D...

July 17

QF3: Winner Group C vs Runner-up Group D (Zurich)

Semi-finals

If England finish first in Group D and win quarter-final game...

July 23

SF2: Winner QF4 vs Winner QF2 (Zurich)

If England finish second in Group D and win quarter-final game...

July 22

SF1: Winner QF3 vs Winner QF1 (Geneva)

Euro 2025 final

July 27

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (Basel)