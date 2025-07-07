 Skip to content

England's Euro 2025 fixtures, dates and potential route through tournament in Switzerland

England beaten by France in Women's Euro 2025 opener; England are in Group D with France, Netherlands and Wales; semi-finals take place in Zurich and Geneva on July 22 and 23; Euro 2025 final in Basel on July 27

Monday 7 July 2025 11:10, UK

England's Beth Mead and France's Sandy Baltimore battle for the ball
Image: England's Beth Mead and France's Sandy Baltimore battle for the ball

England lost their opening game at Women's Euro 2025, and could be knocked out of the competition on Wednesday.

Sarina Wiegman's defending champions are in Group D alongside France, Wales and Netherlands.

However, they slumped to a disappointing opening defeat to France, cranking up the pressure for their remaining group games - and they could face an early exit this week.

If the Lionesses lose to Netherlands and France beat Wales, England will exit the competition. Both Netherlands and France would be on six points, and would fight it out for first and second spot in the final group game.

If England draw, they would move on to one point, three behind Netherlands. They would then need to win their final game against Wales and hope France beat the Dutch to stand a chance of reaching the knockout rounds.

If England win on Wednesday, they will go level on points with Netherlands, giving themselves a huge boost in their bid to reach the quarter-finals.

Here are England's Euro 2025 fixtures, as well as their potential route through the knockout stages...

Group stage

July 5
Group D: France 2-1 England

July 9
Group D: England vs Netherlands (5pm, Zurich)

July 13
Group D: England vs Wales (8pm, St Gallen)

The top two teams from each final tournament group will progress to the knockout phase.

Quarter-finals

If England finish first in Group D...

July 19
QF4: Winner Group D vs Runner-up Group C (Basel)

If England finish second in Group D...

July 17
QF3: Winner Group C vs Runner-up Group D (Zurich)

Semi-finals

If England finish first in Group D and win quarter-final game...

July 23
SF2: Winner QF4 vs Winner QF2 (Zurich)

If England finish second in Group D and win quarter-final game...

July 22
SF1: Winner QF3 vs Winner QF1 (Geneva)

Euro 2025 final

July 27
Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (Basel)

