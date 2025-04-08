Arsenal's statement win against Real Madrid inspired by brilliant Declan Rice and fearless Myles Lewis-Skelly

Martin Odegaard put his hands to his head in disbelief. Thibaut Courtois watched on his knees. Declan Rice was wheeling away in celebration - again. He had never previously scored a direct free-kick. Now he had two in 12 minutes. Against Real Madrid.

The first of Rice's free-kicks seemed extraordinary enough, curled inside the post in style reminiscent of Madrid legend Roberto Carlos. The second was almost implausible, arcing into the top corner from a similar distance. Inside the ground, supporters were still collecting themselves when Mikel Merino dispatched the third.

This was not just a victory but a demolition. There is of course the small matter of a second leg to come. Carlo Ancelotti admitted his side have a "low possibility" of advancing in a downbeat press conference but this is Real Madrid. The tie is not over. It never is with them. "It's only half-time," said Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal, though, have made their statement. Arteta said before the game that they had shown their capacity to compete with any team in Europe in recent years. His belief in his side, even in a difficult season, shone through. Clearly, it is reciprocated by the players.

Image: Rice wheels away in celebration after scoring his second goal, as Thibaut Courtois watches on

There were anxious moments in the frenetic early stages, a swing and a miss by Jakub Kiwior, starting in place of the injured Gabriel Magalhaes, that allowed Kylian Mbappe to get a shot off; a mishit pass by the returning Bukayo Saka that allowed Vinicius Jr to charge forward on the break.

But Arsenal soon settled. Real Madrid continued to threaten in transition in a first half, but Arsenal had the better of it. Saka's return to the starting line-up following injury felt like a huge lift and so it proved. He would tire eventually but, before then, there was a series of low crosses begging to be converted.

Arteta had spoken of the need to heed the lessons of last year's quarter-final against Bayern Munich, when Arsenal failed to capitalise on their early dominance and ended up drawing the first leg 2-2. At half-time on Tuesday night, though, it felt like a similar story. Madrid were probably the happier of the two sides.

That didn't last long.

Arteta had warned of Real Madrid's individual quality; their capacity to change games in an instant. But Arsenal have it too, even if, in this instance, it came from an unlikely source. Rice had never scored a direct free-kick. Arsenal hadn't scored one since September 2021.

Rice, though, continues to evolve; an already world-class player adding layers to his game. He arrived at Arsenal as a No 6. Many supporters would still prefer him to be used there. But Arteta sees him as a No 8 and the phenomenal ball-striking ability exhibited for his free-kicks is just one of many reasons why.

He has become an attacking force.

Rice now has 11 goals and 14 assists in 51 games playing as a No 8 for Arsenal. Since Kai Havertz's injury in February, he has relished the opportunity to get forward even more.

Image: Rice's first free-kick was taken from roughly 25 yards out

In this game, on a pitch containing Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr and the rest, Rice had more shots than any other player, with five, and more touches in the opposition box too, with nine - even if his best work came roughly 10 yards outside of it.

Out of possession, he showed his usual relentlessness, helping Arsenal force errors high up the pitch as part of their press, particularly in the first half. His free-kicks were the story, of course, but Rice sums up the all-around excellence of this side at its best.

He was not the only one to shine. This was a collective triumph but it is impossible not to mention the contribution of Myles Lewis-Skelly, the second-youngest Englishman to start a Champions League quarter-final, at 18 years and 194 days old, behind only Jude Bellingham, who spent some of the game chasing him.

He produced the assist for the third goal, finding Merino with a square pass on the edge of the box, but that was just one of many eye-catching moments, and actually a rare example of a pass he didn't direct forwards. Mostly, he could be seen threading the ball through the lines, seeking out runners, making things happen.

Lewis-Skelly, this teenager who hadn't played a senior game only a few months ago, ended this one, Arsenal's biggest in decades, having made more passes in the final third than any other player bar Martin Odegaard. He kept Rodrygo quiet at left-back when he wasn't tucking into midfield, hurdling past challenges, as fearless as ever.

Image: Myles Lewis-Skelly produced an outstanding performance

Arsenal must carry that same spirit into the Bernabeu next week. But they will go there with a three-goal advantage and all the belief that comes with it. The second leg will be another chance to flex their muscles as a coming force on the European stage.

For now, though, they can savour the dizzying triumph of the first.