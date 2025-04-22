Kevin Thelwell: Rangers set to name outgoing Everton chief as new sporting director at Scottish Premiership club

Outgoing Everton director of football Kevin Thelwell is set to join Rangers, Sky Sports News understands.

Gers CEO Patrick Stewart has been searching for a new sporting director since February and looks set to move for the 51-year-old, who moved to the Merseyside club in 2022 from New York Red Bulls.

Thelwell - who has also worked at Wolves, Derby County and Preston North End - confirmed in March he would be departing the Toffees at the end of his contract, amid a number of structural changes at the club.

During his three years at the Premier League outfit, Thelwell has overseen difficult periods that have included struggles with PSR rules, points deductions, a battle against relegation and managerial changes.

However, he has seen the club gain £226m in transfer fees, while spending just £145m across six transfer windows. For context, nine Premier League sides spent over £100m in the last summer window alone.

Image: Rangers CEO Patrick Stewart (R) has been working on the search for a sporting director

Despite struggles off the field and circumstances leading to a lack of spending, he is set to depart with Everton on the rise under David Moyes and entering a new stadium next season.

It is understood Thelwell has met senior Ibrox figures recently, having also visited the club's facilities in Glasgow.

Rangers are set to be taken over by US investors, with health tycoon Andrew Cavanagh and the 49ers Enterprises closing in on a deal to acquire a controlling stake at Ibrox.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Health insurance tycoon Andrew Cavenagh and Gretar Steinsson of the San Francisco 49ers have been at Ibrox for recent matches, with Rangers set to be taken over by US investors

Why are Rangers appointing a sporting director?

CEO Stewart commissioned a "root-and-branch review of the entire football department" in January as he looked to bring success back to the club.

It was confirmed by the Ibrox chief that appointing a sporting director was identified from the external review and has been working on the search since.

Image: Ross Wilson - who left Rangers in 2023 to join Nottingham Forest - was Rangers' last sporting director

Rangers have won just one league title in 14 seasons, and have sacked three managers since 2022 - with Stewart saying the appointment would have "responsibility for the entire football operations throughout the club".

He added that the appointment would be "an experienced football person who will be responsible for all aspects of the football club to ensure they're working together towards fulfilling our holistic joined-up plan."

Rangers have been operating without a sporting director since Ross Wilson left for Nottingham Forest in April 2023.