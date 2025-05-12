Baller League: Why have the Arsenal Invicibles, John Terry struggled while Angryginge and Luis Figo impress?
Four nights of Baller League action remain ahead of the showpiece final four, but which teams have impressed and who has disappointed so far in the inaugural Baller League UK?; Watch the Baller League live every Monday on Sky Sports
Monday 12 May 2025 09:25, UK
Seven action-packed nights of the inaugural Baller League UK have swept by, meaning there are four left to determine which teams will enter the final four final day on June 12th at The O2.
The wheat and the chaff have started to separate, but who are the winners and losers of the Baller League so far?
- Baller League fixtures, standings, rules, teams and format
- Got Sky? Watch Baller League on the Sky Sports app📱
- Not got Sky? Get instant access with NOW 📺
Winners: Angry Ginge's Yanited fly out of the blocks
Yanited
Position: 2nd
For a long while in the Baller League, Yanited looked unbeatable. The perfect marriage between a passionate manager and a team full of characters that reflect the personality in the dugout.
It seemed like the winning formula, Yanited stormed the early weeks by outscoring opponents, scoring at least six in every game, as Tyler Winters and PK Humble impressed early on. That all changed on Night Six, when Trebol FC ended the streak of wins by handing Angryginge his first defeat in a 4-2 thriller.
Yanited followed that up with a grudge match against Sharhy's SDS, ending 2-2 with Angryginge's side's momentum stalling even further. They do remain overwhelming favourites to make the final four, though, having been the most impressive side overall.
Losers: Invincibles or vulnerables
N5 FC
Position: 12th
For a team assembled by the trio that spent the duration of a Premier League season without tasting defeat, N5 FC really do lose a lot. Arsenal invincibles Freddie Ljunberg, Jens Lehmann, and Robert Pires have only seen their team win once so far on Night Six.
It's been difficult for N5, who have been, by some margin, the worst defence team in the competition and find themselves rooted to the bottom of the league.
In some ways, though, you could call them a winner because they benefited from a far-from-busy transfer window and kept hold of their prized asset, Bryan Ly, despite huge interest. That one win for N5 FC? A Ly masterclass when he scored all four goals in the 4-3 win over Santan FC.
It's nearing 'play for pride' territory for the Arsenal-inspired side. Based on match points alone, Night Eight could spell an end to their hopes of reaching the final four if Santan FC can secure a point against Alisha Lehmann and Maya Jama's MVPS United. But they do have an extra point awarded to the winner of the 'Pepsi pressure point' penalty challenge.
Matchday 8 fixtures
- Game 1: Deportrio vs F.C. RTW
- Game 2: Santan FC vs MVPs United
- Game 3: 26ers vs Wembley Rangers AFC
- Game 4: Trebol FC vs VZN FC
- Game 5: Yanited vs M7 FC
- Game 6: SDS FC vs N5 FC
Winners: VZN have their vision set on top of the table
VZN FC
Position: 1st
When Yanited were gaining all of the plaudits, Tobijizzle and his VZN FC went about their business.
They haven't lost since Deprtrio beat them 6-3 on the opening night and with the likes of former Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest man Henri Lansbury pulling the strings, they're top of the table. And that's thanks to the three extra points they've won in the Pepsi pressure point penalty.
Judging by how both Deportrio and Yanited have performed so far, that fixture will be one to keep an eye on in the coming weeks ahead of their potential meeting in the final four.
Losers: Going wrong for Wright
Wembley Rangers AFC
Position: 11th
There might be something in the Arsenal and Baller League connection that's not working. Current Arsenal Women star Chloe Kelly and Gunners legend Ian Wright have just one win and a draw to show for their combined efforts.
After their first point on Night Three was won in emphatic fashion when Dom Pires' hero-like display earned his team a leveller on the claxon during a second-half 1v1 gamechanger, they used their momentum to steer them to a win the week after but have since lost three in a row.
They brought Troy Deeney in as a wildcard on Night Five but his over-enthusiastic cameo, which earned him a red card, wasn't enough to help Wembley Rangers AFC's efforts. Wembley Rangers are level on points with N5 FC and, with just four points on the board, face the same uphill battle their Arsenal-inspired counterparts do in the hunt for the final four.
Winners: No Figo? No problem
Trebol FC
Position: 5th
Trebol FC are getting by without Luis Figo's aura on the touchline. The footballing legend is yet to make an appearance at the Baller League but that hasn't been a problem for his Trebol side.
Led by head coach Manuel Silva, Trebol navigated some inconsistent early weeks and have now emerged as dark horses for the final four. Three wins in a row has moved them into fifth place but their mettle will be tested when they meet top of the league VZN FC.
Trebol are no strangers to the David vs Goliath story, they were the first team to take points off Yanited. Keep an eye on Silva's Trebol.
Losers: Terry - Captain, Leader... Loser
26ers
Position 8th
Mark Clattenburg knows all well how much the Baller League means to John Terry. If he's not complaining about referee decisions, he's letting his team know what he thinks of some of their shoddy showings.
Unfortunately, points aren't awarded for ranting and raving, instead their awarded within the white lines, where Terry's side have disappointed.
In eighth, chances of a top-four finish are very much alive but to get there, Terry will need to find a consistent formula. Currently, they've lost three, won two and drawn two. Terry will argue that if the refereeing was better, his side would be doing just fine.