Trent Alexander-Arnold: Real Madrid yet to make Liverpool a former offer for out-of-contract defender

Real Madrid have still not made an offer to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold early, a week after contacting Liverpool to ask about the right-back playing for them in the Club World Cup next month.

Alexander-Arnold announced last Monday that he would be leaving Liverpool when his contract expires on June 30.

He is joining Real Madrid as a free agent but they want him to move at the start of June so he can play in FIFA's new expanded month-long 32-team tournament.

Madrid need to make an offer to sign the player early if they want him to feature in their group games in the United States.

They called Liverpool last Monday evening within hours of Alexander-Arnold's 10am departure announcement.

They discussed his early release but did not make an offer.

Alexander-Arnold received a hostile reception from sections of the Anfield crowd when he came on as a second-half substitute in Sunday's 2-2 draw with Arsenal.

Real Madrid also want Xabi Alonso to be their new head coach to replace Carlo Ancelotti by the time they fly to the United States to prepare for their opening game against Al Hilal in Miami on June 18.

Alonso announced on Friday that he would be leaving Bayer Leverkusen at the end of the season.

Jamie Carragher was "surprised how many" boos were heard as Trent Alexander-Arnold came on during Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Arsenal on Sunday.

Alexander-Arnold was introduced from the bench in the 67th minute to make his first appearance since he confirmed he would be leaving the club at the end of his contract and received a hostile reception from the Anfield crowd.

Speaking on Super Sunday, Carragher said: "That's the story of the game. That's what we will be talking about after the game, and the back pages of every newspaper.

"I'm surprised how many. For me, I don't believe any player putting on that red shirt who goes on to win trophies should be being booed.

"Booing one of your own players while they're playing is not for me."