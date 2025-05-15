Marcus Rashford: Manchester United forward has transfer decision to make after Aston Villa loan

Marcus Rashford has played his last game for Aston Villa - for now, at least - after Unai Emery confirmed injury would keep him out against Tottenham. The forward is ineligible to face Manchester United on the final day, so attention now turns to his future.

Rashford is set to decide on his next steps after the season is over, with little certainty around where he will be playing once the summer transfer window has closed, aside from the expectation that it will be away from United.

Being at Villa and working under Emery has rejuvenated Rashford, whose relationship with United boss Ruben Amorim broke down before he left in February. The forward, often overlooked for a place in United's struggling squad, displaced Ollie Watkins at Villa.

Aston Villa

Tottenham Hotspur Friday 16th May 7:00pm Kick off 7:30pm

Rashford, who scored four goals and provided six assists in 17 games on loan, began to repair his reputation at Villa after a concerning 18 months at Old Trafford in which his work-rate and desire were widely questioned.

Those performances will not have gone unnoticed and are likely to generate a bigger market for Rashford this summer than the one in January. His next move will be crucial, particularly ahead of the 2026 World Cup. But where does he want to go?

Sky Sports News understands Rashford's preference is to play Champions League football next season and staying at Villa remains a possibility he will consider.

Villa are outside the top five on goal difference with two games left to play and, unless they can win heavily against struggling Tottenham and Man Utd, are relying on the teams above them to drop points to return to Europe's top competition.

Sky Sports News reported in March that Villa are yet to decide on if they will take up their option to sign Rashford for £40m.

United have set that same asking price for any other interested suitors, and it is understood Villa will not have first refusal on Rashford.

Emery's side can make the deal permanent for £40m this summer if they wish, but there is nothing in the agreement which gives them priority.

This means that other interested clubs could buy him at United's valuation if the club and player agree to their proposal.

If Rashford goes elsewhere in the Premier League, it is believed he does not want to move to London and feature for one of the clubs in the capital.

Barcelona were keen on Rashford in the winter window and continue to monitor his situation. The forward was said to be interested in a move to the Catalonian club but an approach never materialised.

Competition for places at Barcelona is high in the wide forward positions, with Lamine Yamal and Raphinha, two of the favourites for the Ballon d'Or, unlikely to be displaced.

As far as Man Utd are concerned, they are seemingly already pursuing replacements for Rashford, with Matheus Cunha and Liam Delap among their top targets.

Rashford's wages, of which Villa agreed to cover at least 75 per cent of during his loan, were considered a potential stumbling block in January and could well cause issues again.

United have Rashford on a contract until 2028 that has him among the top earners at Old Trafford. Finding a club that is willing to match his salary may not be an easy task.

Given United's financial constraints, raising transfer funds from player sales will be a focus this summer, and Rashford is one of the top candidates for that thanks to his form at Villa.

His representatives are against including their client in any part-exchange deals, however, which means United need to find a cash buyer if they are to part ways for good.

In the eventuality no permanent deal can be agreed, then United may be forced to loan Rashford out again because he still has three years left on his contract.

Both United and Rashford are understood to believe the fresh environment has worked wonders for him and the intention is to continue that on a permanent basis.

Merse backing Villa to qualify for Champions League

Sky Sports' Paul Merson believes Aston Villa are in with a strong chance of qualifying for the Champions League - which could be key to convincing Rashford to join permanently.

Emery's side sit in sixth place, one spot outside securing a spot among Europe's elite, after winning six of their last seven games in the Premier League.

Villa face Tottenham and Man Utd in their final two fixtures and sit level on points with Chelsea, ahead of them in the table only on goal difference.

Opta's supercomputer has given them a 38 per cent chance of breaking into the Champions League spots.

"I see Villa with 69 points, whatever happens," Merson said on Sky Sports.

"If Man Utd win the cup [Europa League], they will be celebrating and won't be fussed. If they lose, you'd have to push them out the dressing room to play that game!

"I see Chelsea winning on Friday Night Football. Then they have to beat Nottingham Forest.

"The problem is Man City, they could be sixth in the league by the time they play Bournemouth! I expect Chelsea and Villa both to win. City don't play because of the FA Cup final.

"I don't see Newcastle beating Arsenal away and then they have to beat Everton, a difficult team to play against.

"Forest need to get a result and win at West Ham or they will finish seventh. It is massively exciting. You wouldn't want to be in it!"

