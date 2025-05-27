Antony: Man Utd winger reveals he considered retiring during lowest moment at Old Trafford but is now happy at Real Betis

Antony has revealed he considered retiring during his lowest moment at Manchester United but says he is "smiling and happy" at Real Betis.

The 25-year-old Brazilian winger, who signed for United from Ajax for £85m in September 2022, joined the LaLiga side on loan in January after struggling at Old Trafford.

Antony scored just 12 times in 96 appearances for Man Utd, playing only 14 times this season under Erik ten Hag and then Ruben Amorim.

Antony was the subject of allegations of domestic abuse by three women in September 2023, though he was not arrested or charged in either Brazil or the UK and denies the allegations.

The case in Brazil closed in August 2024 but the Greater Manchester Police investigation into alleged incidents said to have occurred in the UK remains open.

Ten Hag said in January last year that Antony's "off-field issues" had impacted his form, and on the eve of Betis' Conference League final against Chelsea, the winger teared up when speaking about the effect it had on him.

Image: Antony celebrates scoring for Real Betis

"I always say that I had good moments but I had very difficult moments too. Not only on the field but off it," he told TNT Sports Brazil. "People who ended up disturbing me a lot mentally.

"I went through some very difficult times there that ended up affecting me a lot. But I am very grateful even for these difficult moments that I went through. Today, I feel much more mature, much more prepared, I feel much better.

"It was a moment when I thought about stopping playing. I no longer felt that desire to play football because of everything I was going through, because of all the accusations and because I had remained silent for so long.

"[My career] has changed a lot [at Betis]. It changed a lot because I needed to find myself, for everything I went through there in my personal life. I wanted to do things, but it seemed like it wasn't happening because I wasn't happy, I wasn't feeling that desire to play football anymore, and I needed to find myself.

"Playing football was always something that I loved and I went through difficult times when I didn't feel that pleasure anymore.

"I would always talk to my brother, I used to say, 'I can't do it anymore, I can't do it anymore'. He said: 'Hold on a little longer and things will change'.

"I even get emotional because it was very difficult for me. Only I know what it was like inside the house, not even having the strength to even play with my son, having days without eating, staying in my room.

"It was very complicated but with the help of my family with the help of God, I managed to turn things around. I'm already very happy here."

Image: Antony's stats at Real Betis

Antony has scored nine goals and produced five assists in 25 appearances for Betis, becoming one of the standout players in Spain during the second half of the season.

They have lost just four times since he arrived, helping them to finish sixth in LaLiga and reach the Conference League final as they bid for their first-ever European trophy.

Antony praised head coach Manuel Pellegrini for helping him rediscover his form in his usual position on the right wing.

"From the first conversation I had with him, he gave me incredible confidence, he made me feel very comfortable," said Antony.

"And when I got here, the conversation we had was very positive. He told me: 'I know your potential, you didn't join the national team for nothing, you didn't play in a World Cup for nothing, you know what a player you are, you've been through difficult times and you have your responsibilities, you have your part of the blame too'. But he made me feel very comfortable.

"He always gave me a lot of confidence and he always told me: 'I don't want you to make 20 plays, I want you to make five, six with the aim of scoring, an assist, that will already help me a lot.

"I took all that advice and Pellegrini is a coach that I'm very grateful to."

Image: Antony's contract at Man Utd runs until 2027

Antony joined Betis on a straight loan deal with his Man Utd contract running until 2027, with a club-held option of a further year.

Antony admitted he has some regrets about his time at Man Utd and said he doesn't know what the future will hold.

"I have the feeling that I could have done more with the United jersey but I'm also very grateful for everyone's affection that I had there," he said. "I even have a lot of contact there.

"It was a difficult moment that I went through, and today I'm smiling here and I'm happy.

"I always say that I'm doing my part. I'm playing football, I'm happy and I'm doing well. I don't know about the future.

"I'll keep doing my part so that when the transfer window opens, my agents are working on it. But now my focus is on doing well and we'll see what happens in the future."

If you've been affected by any of the issues raised in this story, help is available online at sky.com/viewersupport.

Image: Watch more Premier League matches on Sky Sports ever before with 215 games live of the 2025/26 Premier League season.

From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.