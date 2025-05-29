Newcastle transfer Q&A: Alexander Isak future, summer targets and Eddie Howe role after Paul Mitchell exit

Newcastle are back in the Champions League so what does that mean for their transfer plans? Will they keep hold of Alexander Isak? Sky Sports News' Keith Downie has been answering all your questions ahead of the summer...

'Newcastle could make four signings'

Matt Lambie: What are the key areas Newcastle will look to strengthen this window?

Keith Downie: Eddie Howe is looking for a new goalkeeper, a right-sided centre back, a right-winger and a forward who can play across the front.

That's the wish list if none of the big hitters were to leave. If a Bruno Guimaraes or an Anthony Gordon went, for example, then he'd need them replaced too.

Image: Sky Sports News has reported that Newcastle are among the clubs to have tracked Bryan Mbeumo closely

Bscott1994: Are we restricted again by PSR? If so, how?!

Keith Downie: Eddie Howe told us reporters a couple of weeks ago that they are no longer shackled by PSR, thanks to their inactivity over the past three windows.

That felt like a message to his players, who had been saying they need help ahead of next season, as much as anything else. He followed that up by saying they will be active, but it won't be a mass overhaul.

Although he likes to keep his cards close to his chest, I do think he's being very honest there and we'll see three, maybe four additions this summer.

But the right players need to be available, Howe has shown before he won't just take anyone to fill a place in the squad. His plea on Sunday for the board to act quickly was very telling…

Image: Eddie Howe has had to make do without big signings over the past three windows

Charlie: What is the budget we have this summer or is too hard to say?

Keith Downie: I'd expect Newcastle to spend in excess of £100m if the deals are there to be done in positions they are focusing on.

'Newcastle in strong position with Isak'

Image: Alexander Isak's future has been a big focus this season, but Champions League football strengthens Newcastle's position

Liam98: Could Alexander Isak leave?

Keith Downie: Champions League qualification makes it significantly easier to keep hold of Alexander Isak. He has three years left on his contract and the club are in a strong position to hold firm and keep him this summer.

Isak himself will be more satisfied knowing he'll be playing in the Champions League if he stays - that was an issue last summer.

I do feel the Swede sees another move for himself in the future, though, and that might be something we see next summer if they fail to come to agreement on a new deal.

Isak knows he can earn more elsewhere, and he's ambitious. Whether his ambitions can be met at Newcastle remains to be seen, but I do expect at least one more season at St James' Park.

Like Bruno Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon, he will want to see the club act this summer, though. They need help.

'Failure to add significantly will be damaging'

Image: Newcastle ended their trophy drought and secured Champions League qualification - but fatigue was an issue late in the season

Jayhaw: How much of a bigger squad do we need now we have Champions League football next season?

Keith Downie: I think internally and externally, there's an understanding that the current squad isn't strong enough to compete in the Champions League and Premier League.

Newcastle haven't signed a player of note for three transfer windows, and that's going to have to change this summer.

Howe has said so himself, and failure to add significantly will be damaging next season and beyond…not least to those current players who have got Newcastle into this position.

Who could be leaving?

Scuba Steve: Which players do you expect to leave the club this summer?

Keith Downie: The likes of Martin Dubravka, Kieran Trippier, Matt Targett, Sean Longstaff, Callum Wilson and maybe Joe Willock could potentially depart this summer.

What does Mitchell's exit mean for transfer plans?

Image: Paul Mitchell is leaving his sporting director role at Newcastle

Adam Wright: With Paul Mitchell leaving, who is going to be leading the transfer window?

Keith Downie: Eddie Howe will lead the window, like he has done since he joined. He and Mitchell didn't see eye to eye from the start, and it felt like the relationship had become untenable.

I wasn't surprised when I heard last week that Mitchell was planning to step down. It felt like something had to give.

Image: Paul Mitchell (left) and Eddie Howe (r) stand with Dan Burn (centre) after he signed a new deal

Niall M: How will Paul Mitchell going affect who we are targeting?

Keith Downie: This won't change their summer targets, as Eddie Howe was heading that up anyway.

It probably makes the process more streamlined, but will in the short term mean more work for Howe and CEO Darren Eales without Mitchell there to push the deals though.

Blythboy: Any news on who the new sporting director could be to replace Paul Mitchell?

Keith Downie: I haven't heard that yet, and I don't think the club are at that stage.

Replacing Darren Eales as CEO is the more pressing matter, and I can see the club going through this summer window without a replacement for Paul Mitchell.

Given neither Dan Ashworth nor Mitchell have lasted long in the role, question marks hang over whether they need one at all moving forward.

Howe and his recruitment team have the full backing of the owners given his major success in previous transfer windows, not to mention the small matter of the on-field success this season.

Your views on Newcastle's transfer window

Thomas Liotaud: Newcastle can't turn a blind eye to the situation of Lille's Jonathan David and Angel Gomes, both of whom are free agents this summer.

Ashley Espo: We are still carrying some deadwood from the Mike Ashley era - we're three seasons in to the new regime and really need to be upgrading our second string.

Big Slim: In Eddie Howe we trust, give him a chance to spread his wings and give him a war chest. What a season he has given Newcastle.

Image: Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi was the subject of multiple Newcastle bids last summer

Neil: Newcastle need a goalkeeper, centre-back, right-winger, striker, another backup left-back and possibly a backup No 10. We also need to get rid of a few names.

Sachin Patel: I'm a Brentford fan, please don't sign Bryan Mbeumo.

StickyMag: Bryan Mbeumo can certainly improve the squad. I don't understand how Marc Guehi does. You can get better for less money.

Gary Midgley: I think it would be good to cash in on Anthony Gordon to fund a really top right-winger.

Image: Anthony Gordon signed for Newcastle from Everton for £45m in 2023

Lilo: Eddie Howe please try and sign Rafa Leao from AC Milan and a solid young defender who can learn from Sven Botman and Fabian Schar, plus a young goalkeeper like James Trafford from Burnley.

MattNUFCDevon: We have seen in the past that not strengthening and entertaining the Champions League can cause league and other cup competitions to suffer. For me, we absolutely need to target strength in depth as we still have a lot of players from past eras.

John Swan: I want to say a very big well done to Eddie Howe and the players as well as everyone else connected with Newcastle United. We are all so very proud of everything that has been achieved this season. I'm really looking forward to this summer. HWTL!

