Russell Martin on Rangers signings: New faces will be at Ibrox by time of Panathinaikos game

Russell Martin says Rangers will have new faces in the door by the time the club take on Panathinaikos in the second round of Champions League qualifying on July 22.

The club have so far only added Lyall Cameron to their ranks this summer - with that transfer already agreed in February - with questions already growing over how they bridge the gap to Celtic under their new boss.

But Martin, who took over at Ibrox on June 5, says he's confident the club will have sufficient depth by the time their European excursions begin in just over a month's time.

"I think we'll have a few before the European game," he told Sky Sports. "That'll be for sure. I honestly don't know [how many].

"Everyone's working extremely hard, that's what the bulk of the work has been in the last week or so - identifying character and talent we want in the building which can add to us and add to the group and add culturally and in performance.

"I'm excited about the people we're starting to look at, and we'll hopefully add."

Cyril Dessers has been heavily linked with a move away from Ibrox, with AEK Athens interested in the Nigeria forward, but Martin said he hoped the striker will be among his ranks when the squad returns to training next week.

"The updates will come as and when they're actually real. At the minute, I'm expecting Cyril to return on Monday and I'm excited to work with him," he said.

One bonus for Martin and Rangers is the diagnosis of John Souttar's recovery from injury, with the Scotland defender set to return in time for the Panathinaikos double header despite undergoing a minor operation during pre-season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Russell Martin reacted to the news that Rangers’ first game of the Scottish Premiership season will be against Motherwell and revealed that he has exchanged messages with Jens Berthel Askou, a player he previously played with at Norwich.

Martin said: "John wants to play for his country, and so many players get lambasted for pulling out of international games for whatever reason. He had a minor injury but he's desperate to play for his country, which I admire.

"The plan was here, everyone was aware of it and he's had a minor operation, and I expect him to be fit for the Panathinaikos game. It hasn't really affected preparation, he's been able to go away and play and then be ready for us."

Boyd: Rangers need players now

Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd feels less enthusiastic about the club's transfer situation, and believes signing players ahead of Monday's return for pre-season training should have been more of a priority.

"He [Russell Martin] speaks so well, he's clear on his messages and he knows exactly what he has to do," he told Sky Sports News.

"But there's one thing having that, but they need to get players in and Rangers fans are already beginning to ask 'where are the players?'

"They're going to be back training on Monday and you want to see players coming in, you want to see the group improve.

"There is no doubt it has to improve because last season, once again, wasn't good enough."

Boyd added that strength in depth was Rangers' biggest area for improvement, when compared to Scottish Premiership favourites and oldest rivals Celtic.

"Rangers have shown they can beat Celtic but over the course of a season Celtic are so far ahead in terms of the strength and depth they have," he said.

"Rangers need to get back to having players as competition for places because it does improve everyone else."