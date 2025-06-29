Sarina Wiegman: Lauren James could feature as a number 10 for Lionesses at Women's Euros

England Women's manager Sarina Wiegman has not ruled out Lauren James featuring as a number 10 at the European Championships following her return in the 7-0 victory over Jamaica.

James made her first appearance since sustaining a hamstring injury in April as she came off the bench during England's final warm-up game before travelling to Switzerland as they seek to defend their European crown.

The Chelsea star made an immediate impact, setting up Alessia Russo for England's fifth of the game, and Wiegman has claimed she is happy with the 23-year-old's progress.

Image: Alessia Russo celebrates with Lauren James after scoring England's fifth goal against Jamaica

"We're still building her," Wiegman said. "She's worked so hard to be here where she is now. At Chelsea first, but then the last two weeks in training camps, she could do every single training session and did very well.

"Now, this is the first time she could get minutes and we hope next week we can keep building her going into France."

Image: Lauren James made her return to action in England's win over Jamaica

Despite the fact James is often utilised in a wider area for Chelsea, Wiegman opted to utilise her in more central areas against the Reggae Girlz. This nearly brought immediate fortune, as she threatened to score moments after coming on, blazing a volley over the bar from the edge of the area.

Moments later, James once again drifted infield and this time turned provider. The former Manchester United star delivered a delicate ball to the post which was met by Russo to extend the host's advantage.

"We know we have some players who can play in different positions," Wiegman said when asked about James playing in a more central position.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former Lioness Jordan Nobbs speaks to Sky Sport News about England's chances at Euro 2025, the fact their winning mentality will get them through squad absences and gives an insight into Sarina Wiegman's management style.

"LJ has played a lot upfront, she can also play on the sides. She can also play as a 10. That's what I wanted to see today in that 10 position and see how that works. I think it went really well."

Wiegman yet to decide starting XI vs France

Image: Georgia Stanway is congratulated after scoring England's fourth goal against Jamaica

Wiegman admitted that there were still some decisions to be made regarding the team that will start in the opener against France on Saturday.

"We know next week we have to take our game to the next level. But what we wanted to do was play a good game, entertain fans, getting ready for next week and getting everyone fit out of this game.

"It shows we have a good team and have many options and competition going on for positions. Today we had six different players score goals, which is nice going into the Euros and it shows the players can score goals.

"There is a lot of competition going on upfront and midfield so we will figure out over the next couple days how we will start."

Toone: 'Healthy competition in England squad'

Image: Ella Toone celebrates after giving England a first-half lead against Jamaica

"There's a lot of talent [in the midfield areas.] I think there's really healthy competition within the squad and no matter who plays, the other players want them to do well.

"No matter what role I take on in the Euros, I'll make sure I give 100 per cent when I step out onto the pitch. But obviously it was nice to start today and get onto the scoresheet.

"I think we've got a team full of talent. Really exciting players. Players who have got a lot of experience and players who have got no fear coming into their first tournament. It's something that fans can be really excited about."

Group stage

July 5

Group D: France vs England (8pm, Zurich)

July 9

Group D: England vs Netherlands (5pm, Zurich)

July 13

Group D: England vs Wales (8pm, St Gallen)

Quarter-finals

If England finish first in Group D...

July 19

QF4: Winner Group D vs Runner-up Group C (Basel)

If England finish second in Group D...

July 17

QF3: Winner Group C vs Runner-up Group D (Zurich)

Semi-finals

If England finish first in Group D and win quarter-final game...

July 23

SF2: Winner QF4 vs Winner QF2 (Zurich)

If England finish second in Group D and win quarter-final game...

July 22

SF1: Winner QF3 vs Winner QF1 (Geneva)

Euro 2025 final

July 27

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (Basel)