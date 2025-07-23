Premier League 2025/26 fixtures, dates, schedule: Manchester derby and Arsenal vs Man City live on Sky Sports in September

The Manchester derby and Man City's trip to Arsenal will be live on Sky Sports in September.

Pep Guardiola's side face two huge tests that month as they bid to reclaim the Premier League crown, and you'll be able to watch their derby with Man Utd at the Etihad on Sunday September 14, and their away game with title rivals Arsenal on Sunday September 21, live on Sky Sports.

The Gunners' own tough away day at Newcastle is also on Sky Sports on Sunday September 28.

After an international break at the start of the month, there are back-to-back London derbies on Sky Sports on Saturday September 13, with West Ham taking on Tottenham and Brentford hosting Chelsea.

Defending champions Liverpool go to newly-promoted Burnley on Sunday September 14 (2pm kick-off), before the Manchester derby follows at 4.30pm, with both games live on Sky Sports.

The following weekend sees Man Utd's next Premier League game against Chelsea at Old Trafford screened live on Sky Sports on Saturday September 20.

Fulham face Brentford (Saturday September 20) and Sunderland take on Aston Villa (Sunday September 21) that weekend before the big showdown between Arsenal and City.

Nottingham Forest vs Sunderland (Saturday September 27), Tottenham vs Wolves (Sunday September 28) and Everton vs West Ham (Monday September 29) will also be live on Sky Sports in the month.

Just announced: September's live games on Sky Sports

Saturday September 13

West Ham vs Tottenham - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 5.30pm

Brentford vs Chelsea - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8pm

Sunday September 14

Burnley vs Liverpool - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 2pm

Man City vs Man Utd - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 4.30pm

Saturday September 20

Man Utd vs Chelsea - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 5.30pm

Fulham vs Brentford - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8pm

Sunday September 21

Sunderland vs Aston Villa - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 2pm

Arsenal vs Man City - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 4.30pm

Saturday September 27

Nottingham Forest vs Sunderland - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday September 28

Tottenham vs Wolves - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 2pm*

Newcastle vs Arsenal - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday September 29

Everton vs West Ham - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8pm

*Tottenham vs Wolves is subject to possible movement dependent upon the participation of Tottenham in the Champions League the following Tuesday.

Friday August 15

Liverpool vs Bournemouth - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8pm

Saturday August 16

Wolves vs Manchester City - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday August 17

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 2pm

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 2pm

Manchester United vs Arsenal - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday August 18

Leeds vs Everton - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8pm

Friday August 22

West Ham vs Chelsea - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8pm

Saturday August 23

Arsenal vs Leeds - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday August 24

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 2pm

Everton vs Brighton - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 2pm

Fulham vs Man Utd - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday August 25

Newcastle vs Liverpool - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8pm

Friday August 29

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8pm

Saturday August 30

Leeds vs Newcastle - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday August 31

Brighton vs Man City - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 2pm

Nottingham Forest vs West Ham - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 2pm

Liverpool vs Arsenal - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 4.30pm

What are the key dates for the 2025/26 season?

The 2025/26 Premier League season will start on Friday August 15 and conclude on Sunday May 24 2026.

The Carabao Cup final will take place on Sunday March 22 and the FA Cup final will take place on Saturday May 16.

The Champions League final will be held on Saturday May 30. The Europa League final will be played on Wednesday May 20 in Istanbul, with the Conference League final a week later on Wednesday May 27 in Germany.

The World Cup will start on Thursday June 11 and end with the final on Sunday July 19.

From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.