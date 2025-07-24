Alexander Isak transfer news: Al Hilal offer Newcastle striker £600,000-a-week deal - Paper Talk
Plus: Arsenal are aiming to move swiftly to secure Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze; Man Utd have had a loan bid rejected for Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez; West Ham's Lucas Paqueta is set to be cleared of charges of spot-fixing; Everton have added Tyler Dibling to their shortlist
Friday 25 July 2025 23:36, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...
THE GUARDIAN
Alexander Isak has been offered a staggering £600,000-a-week tax-free deal by Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia with further lucrative bonuses on top.
THE SUN
Alexander Isak has been offered a £32m-a-year deal from Saudi Arabia - but his heart is set on Liverpool.
Manchester United have had a loan bid rejected for Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez.
Crystal Palace and West Ham have shown interest in Chelsea centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo.
Manchester United and Bayern Munich are tracking highly-rated Brann centre-back Eivind Helland.
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Deals, rumours, news on your phone
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
- Sky Sports to show 215 live Premier League games from next season
- Download the Sky Sports app
THE INDEPENDENT
Arsenal are aiming to swiftly move to secure Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze once the deal for Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres is complete.
Hugo Ekitike's admission he wants to be a multi-functional forward could have implications for Luis Diaz's future at Liverpool.
THE TIMES
Lucas Paqueta is set to be cleared of charges of spot-fixing in what would be a sensational victory for West Ham United's Brazilian midfielder.
A naming rights deal for the London Stadium looks as elusive as ever after venue chiefs admitted there was "a significant risk" that no sponsor will be found before 2028.
Everton have added the Southampton teenager Tyler Dibling to their list of targets.
THE TELEGRAPH
The decision on Alexander Isak's future will be made by Newcastle's Saudi owners as the club continue to insist the striker is not for sale.
THE ATHLETIC
Manchester United Women's analyst Lawrence Shamieh is set to join Tottenham Hotspur in a reunion with new head coach Martin Ho.
Crystal Palace first-team goalkeeping coach Dean Kiely has left the club after more than seven years, with Julian Speroni fulfilling the role on a temporary basis.
Sky Sports to show 215 live Premier League games from next season
From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.
And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.