Alexander Isak transfer news: Al Hilal offer Newcastle striker £600,000-a-week deal - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

THE GUARDIAN

Alexander Isak has been offered a staggering £600,000-a-week tax-free deal by Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia with further lucrative bonuses on top.

THE SUN

Alexander Isak has been offered a £32m-a-year deal from Saudi Arabia - but his heart is set on Liverpool.

Manchester United have had a loan bid rejected for Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez.

Crystal Palace and West Ham have shown interest in Chelsea centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo.

Manchester United and Bayern Munich are tracking highly-rated Brann centre-back Eivind Helland.

THE INDEPENDENT

Arsenal are aiming to swiftly move to secure Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze once the deal for Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres is complete.

Hugo Ekitike's admission he wants to be a multi-functional forward could have implications for Luis Diaz's future at Liverpool.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on Sky Sports News; Back Pages Tonight, The Times' Martyn Ziegler reveals Lucas Paqueta is set to be cleared of spot-fixing charges

THE TIMES

Lucas Paqueta is set to be cleared of charges of spot-fixing in what would be a sensational victory for West Ham United's Brazilian midfielder.

A naming rights deal for the London Stadium looks as elusive as ever after venue chiefs admitted there was "a significant risk" that no sponsor will be found before 2028.

Everton have added the Southampton teenager Tyler Dibling to their list of targets.

THE TELEGRAPH

The decision on Alexander Isak's future will be made by Newcastle's Saudi owners as the club continue to insist the striker is not for sale.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News' Dharmesh Sheth says Newcastle hold all the cards in the Alexander Isak transfer saga but feels they have a big problem on their hands.

THE ATHLETIC

Manchester United Women's analyst Lawrence Shamieh is set to join Tottenham Hotspur in a reunion with new head coach Martin Ho.

Crystal Palace first-team goalkeeping coach Dean Kiely has left the club after more than seven years, with Julian Speroni fulfilling the role on a temporary basis.

Image: Watch more Premier League matches on Sky Sports ever before with 215 games live of the 2025/26 Premier League season.

From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.