Aaron Ramsdale transfer news: Newcastle agree deal to sign Southampton goalkeeper on loan with an option to buy

Newcastle have agreed a deal to sign goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale from Southampton.

Sky Sports News understands it is a season-long loan with an option to buy next summer.

The 27-year-old has been given permission to travel for a medical, which will take place on Wednesday.

Sky Sports News exclusively revealed on Monday that Newcastle had turned their attention to Ramsdale after missing out on James Trafford, who has re-signed for his former club Manchester City from Burnley.

Trafford has joined Man City from Burnley in a deal the promoted Premier League side say is a record fee for a British goalkeeper.

City will pay £27m, but the deal is worth £31m.

City had a matching clause inserted when they sold Trafford to Burnley in 2023.

Newcastle agreed a £31m fee with Burnley last week, which City matched.

However, City also had a sell-on clause inserted - meaning their outlay totals £27m.

The previous record for a British goalkeeper was worth £30m when Everton signed Jordan Pickford from Sunderland.

Analysis: Ramsdale a 'keeper for the big stage

Sky Sports News' James Savundra:

"Aaron Ramsdale is a brilliant character. I know he has a few relegations on his CV but you can't argue with his record as a goalkeeper.

"He was Arsenal's first-choice goalkeeper only two seasons ago before David Raya came in and made it his own. He's used to challenging at the top end of the Premier League with Arsenal.

Image: Ramsdale's stats last season in the Premier League

"He's a goalkeeper who has shown over the course of the last few years in the Premier League that he belongs on the biggest stage.

"Nick Pope has performed admirably for them throughout the last few seasons, but unfortunately, he's had a number of injuries. Our understanding is Eddie Howe wants a goalkeeper to compete with Pope rather than replace Pope.

"You could have two England goalkeepers competing for the No 1 shirt at Newcastle, knowing whoever gets it will have a great chance of going to the World Cup next summer."

