James Trafford transfer news: Man City complete deal to re-sign goalkeeper from Burnley
James Trafford becomes Man City's sixth signing of summer; Newcastle agreed a fee for the goalkeeper but City triggered a matching clause in his contract after selling him to Burnley in 2023; Trafford will compete with Ederson for the No 1 shirt in Pep Guardiola's squad
Tuesday 29 July 2025 20:11, UK
Manchester City have re-signed goalkeeper James Trafford from Burnley.
Trafford has signed a five-year deal with the option of an extra year and will compete with Ederson for the No 1 shirt under Pep Guardiola.
Stefan Ortega, who started 13 games in the Premier League last season, is expected to leave the club, but an exit is not close to being agreed.
Sky Sports News understands Burnley hold an interest in the player.
Trafford's return to Man City fulfils a dream he had of going back to his former club.
The England U21 goalkeeper said: "Rejoining City is such a special and proud moment both for me and my family. I always dreamed that one day I would be able to come back to Manchester City.
"This is the place I call home - it's a truly special football club with fantastic people who make it such a unique place to work and play.
"I am also very excited and honoured to have been given the opportunity to work under Pep and with such a world-class group of players.
"I am still very young and hungry to keep learning and improving - and I know there is no better environment than Manchester City to help make me become the best goalkeeper I can be.
"I also cannot wait to play in front of the amazing City fans for the first time and will do everything I can to help this great club look to achieve even more success."
Trafford joined City's academy in 2015, but after loans at Accrington and Bolton, the need for regular first-team football - with Ederson still the man to displace at the Etihad Stadium - took him to Turf Moor.
"When I had the opportunity to go to Burnley I thought it was the right step for me in that moment and in the long-term it was to achieve to come back here. I'm happy that I've achieved it," he added.
Trafford, who will wear the number one shirt, becomes the club's sixth signing of the summer after Rayan Ait-Nouri, Tijjani Reijnders, Marcus Bettinelli, Rayan Cherki and Sverre Nypan.
City's sporting director Hugo Viana said: "James is already one of the most accomplished young goalkeepers in the English game, and we are delighted to welcome him back to Manchester City.
"We feel he is an ideal fit for this squad and will bring great quality to the goalkeeping department.
"We fully believe he will be really successful and a top goalkeeper for Manchester City and the national team.
"I also have no doubt that working with Pep and the technical staff here at City will only see James further develop his abilities."
Manchester City transfers
In
Tijjani Reijnders - AC Milan, £46.3m
Rayan Ait Nouri - Wolves, £36.3m
Marcus Bettinelli - Chelsea, undisclosed
Rayan Cherki - Lyon, £34m
Sverre Nypan - Rosenborg, £12.5m
James Trafford - Burnley, undisclosed
Out
Kevin De Bruyne - released, Napoli
Jacob Wright - Norwich, undisclosed
Scott Carson - released
Kyle Walker - Burnley, £5m
Divin Mubama - Stoke City, loan
Maximo Perrone - Como, loan
