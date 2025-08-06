Russell Martin: Leaving James Tavernier, Nicolas Raskin, Danilo and Kieran Dowell out of Champions League tie 'not easy'

Russell Martin got the Rangers reaction he wanted in the 3-0 win over Viktoria Plzen at Ibrox but insists the likes of James Tavernier and Nicolas Raskin were not dropped from the side that underperformed at Motherwell.

The Gers head coach criticised his players' mentality and egos after Saturday's draw at Fir Park in their Scottish Premiership opener, with Tavernier and Raskin - arguably Gers' best player last season - left out along with Danilo and Kieran Dowell.

New signing Oliver Antman, the Finland winger who joined from Go Ahead Eagles on Monday, made his debut - and was terrific. He came into the starting XI alongside the impressive Lyall Cameron, plus left-back Jefte and striker Cyriel Dessers, while John Souttar was named captain.

Some of them have to drop their ego. When you want to just jog around and do what you want to do, there's a big problem. I'll look at us tactically and accept my responsibility in it. But today, it's not really tactical, it's a mentality problem. We need work out who really wants to be all in and who doesn't.

Winger Djeidi Gassama scored after 14 minutes, Dessers added a second from the spot just before the interval and summer signing Gassama's fourth goal in three European ties put Rangers into a commanding lead for the return leg of the Champions League third qualifier next week.

Image: Cyriel Dessers got Rangers' second goal against Viktoria Plzen at Ibrox

Boss Martin said: "I really enjoyed it. I'm proud of the guys.

"We had a really difficult evening on Saturday, just because there was not enough running in behind, aggression, intensity with the ball.

"We were not just ranting and raving, we showed a lot of clips and we tried to do a lot of learning in the meeting room and on the pitch in the last couple of days and they took it on brilliantly.

"The guys that came in the team were fantastic. We're going to need everyone.

"You don't get dropped from this team, people come in and out quite a lot because we need to be fresh.

"So it's not easy to leave people out. But the guys that came out of the team came on and did brilliantly as well. So I'm pleased.

"The thing I'm annoyed about is the last 15 minutes, we probably dropped a bit of intensity, but it's understandable with the schedule we've had."

Martin claimed Tavernier was understanding of his decision to leave him on the sidelines.

Image: Danilo (L), James Tavernier (C) and Kieran Dowell (R) were all on the bench as Rangers played Viktoria Plzen

He said: "Yeah, yeah, he was great - all the guys.

"I say my piece, if they have a piece to say, then it's really respectful and really honest.

"But I think the way he played when he came on showed you everything you need to know. So there's been no problem and I don't envisage there being any problems moving forward.

Image: Nicolas Raskin came on as a second-half substitute against Viktoria Plzen

"Dani and Dowell came out as well, and no one person's harder than the other in terms of conversation.

"It's not easy when you care about the players and you're desperate for them to do well, it's not an easy conversation ever.

"I'm just always honest with them, why they're coming out, why I pick someone else, and they just don't have to agree at all, but hopefully they respect a bit of honesty.

"And I think their reaction when they came on the pitch tonight says everything, they were great."

