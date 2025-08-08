Alexander Isak transfer news: Eddie Howe says Liverpool target cannot train with Newcastle squad but still has future at club

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says it is clear Alexander Isak cannot currently be involved with his squad after holding discussions with the striker, but insists he still has a future at the club.

Isak was back at Newcastle's facility on Monday morning having missed their pre-season tour and trained away from the rest of the squad, as instructed by Howe.

The Magpies rejected an opening offer of £110m plus add-ons from Liverpool on August 1, after Isak told the club he wanted to explore his options in the transfer window.

Isak was not involved in Newcastle's penultimate friendly of the summer against Espanyol, a 2-2 draw which saw William Osula start upfront, with Howe refusing to put a timeline on when the Sweden international would return to the first-team fold.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Transfer Show panel discuss the situation between Alexander Isak and Newcastle following his refusal to travel for their pre-season tour of Asia and predict whether the striker will be with at the club come the new season

Speaking after the friendly at St James' Park, Howe said: "We've had discussions and it's clear at the moment we can't have him involved with the group.

"I don't know how long that will be for. It's clear I can't involve him with the team at the moment.

"He is training later than the rest of the squad. There have been discussions since the tour. I don't think disciplinary action has happened.

"He is here, so of course he has a future at Newcastle. From our perspective, we would love to have him back with the team, but the situation has to be right for that to happen.

"He doesn't have a fitness issue. I'm aware of a feeling within the squad that there's something there not to the benefit of the group."

Isak had previously been training at his former club Real Sociedad's headquarters on his own, after missing Newcastle's pre-season tour of Asia.

Sesko becomes EIGHTH failed signing for Newcastle

Latest from Sky Sports News' Dharmesh Sheth, Amar Mehta and Vik Varange:

Newcastle are set to miss out on RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, with the player currently in the UK to finalise his move to Manchester United.

The deal breaks down to an initial £66.3m (€76.5m) and £7.37m (€8.5m) in performance-related add-ons.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player As Benjamin Sesko nears a move to Manchester United from RB Leipzig, take a look at the Slovenian striker's top five goals from his time in the Bundesliga.

The club's summer goes from bad to worse with Sesko becoming the eighth player they have been unable to secure.

The club has missed out on Dean Huijsen, Liam Delap, Joao Pedro, Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, James Trafford, Hugo Ekitike and now Sesko.

Seven of those players have signed, or are set to sign, for their Premier League rivals.

Newcastle first offered an initial fee of £65.3m plus £4.36m of add-ons (€75m+€5m) and then upped their bid to £69.7m (€80m) as a fixed fee plus add-ons.

Man Utd's agreed deal is an initial £66.3m (€76.5m) fee plus £7.37m (€8.5m) in performance-related add-ons.

Image: Sky Sports to show 215 live Premier League games this season

From this season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games this season are on Sky Sports.