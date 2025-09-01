Oleksandr Zinchenko transfer news: Nottingham Forest secure late loan deal with Arsenal for Ukraine international

Nottingham Forest have pulled off a late Deadline Day loan move for Oleksandr Zinchenko from Arsenal.

A deal sheet was submitted before the window shut after Forest's move for Javi Galan fell through.



Sky Sports News understands they have completed the necessary paperwork.

Zinchenko has been out of favour at Arsenal since the emergence of Myles Lewis-Skelly and the signing of Riccardo Calafiori.

The Gunners also signed Piero Hincapie on Deadline Day on a season-long loan deal with an option to buy for £45m from Bayer Leverkusen, further denting Zinchenko's chances of first-team football at the Emirates.

Forest close to £34.7m Bakwa deal

In a busy Deadline Day for Nuno Espirito Santo's side, Forest have also completed the necessary paperwork to sign Dilane Bakwa from Strasbourg for £34.7m.

Bakwa's performances in the Ligue 1 attracted the attention of a number of clubs in the Premier League and Europe, but Forest look to have beaten off the competition for a player who has been a priority target.

He scored six goals and contributed nine assists last season, in helping Strasbourg qualify for Europe.

Forest confirm Cuiabano deal

Nottingham Forest have confirmed the signing of Botafogo defender Cuiabano.

The Brazil left-back has signed a four-year deal at the City Ground.

The 22-year-old played 60 times across all competitions for Botafogo after joining from Gremio in 2024.

Busy window for Forest!

Nottingham Forest have been one of the busier teams in the Premier League across the summer transfer window, with 11 new signings confirmed through the door and more could still arrive.

Their total spend for the summer has already exceeded the £140m mark.

Key additions included Dan Ndoye from Bologna, Omari Hutchinson from Ipswich and James McAtee from Man City.

The club also tied both Morgan Gibbs-White and Callum Hudson-Odoi to new deals.

The full list of their incomings so far is here:

Dan Ndoye - Bologna, £34m

Igor Jesus - Botafogo, £10m

Cherif Yaya - Rio Ave, undisclosed

Jair Cunha - Botafogo, undisclosed

Angus Gunn - Norwich, free

Omari Hutchinson - Ipswich, £37.5m

James McAtee - Man City, £30m

Arnaud Kalimuendo - Rennes, £25m

Douglas Luiz - Juventus, loan with obligation to buy

Nicolo Savona - Juventus, £11.25m

Cuiabano - Botafogo, undisclosed