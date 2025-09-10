Scottish Premiership: Is your club returning from the international break stronger after Deadline Day?

The Scottish Premiership returns from the international break this weekend, but are clubs returning stronger after the end of the transfer window?

Deadline disappointment at Parkhead

Celtic fans have been growing increasingly frustrated by the apparent failure of the club's board to spend money, and in the right places.

Deadline Day did nothing to ease the tension - Tunisia winger Sebastian Tounekti joined from Hammarby late on, but a number of targets chose other options.

Image: Celtic signed Sebastian Tounekti from Hammarby in a £5.2m deal on Deadline Day

A striker was top of the list. After failing to land Anderlecht's Kasper Dolberg and David Datro Fofana of Chelsea, they announced Kelechi Iheanacho after the forward was released by Sevilla.

Iheanacho scored five goals in 26 games last season and fans are unconvinced he can replace Adam Idah and his 26 goals in just a season and a half for Celtic.

Summer addition Shin Yamada has featured in five games, but he is yet to score and has been left out of Celtic's Europa League squad.

Callum Osmand has been signed as a prospect, while winger Michel-Ange Balikwisha and left-back Marcelo Saracchi are yet to show what they can really do after their debuts at Ibrox.

Although Benjamin Nygren has looked encouraging and Kieran Tierney brings quality, but without being able to play a full match, the latest additions will have to make an immediate impact to convince the Hoops support.

Will late additions help Rangers secure first league win?

Image: Youssef Chermiti and Derek Cornelius joined Rangers on the final day of the transfer window (credit: Rangers FC)

There has been a major squad overhaul at Rangers this summer, but without a Premiership win and out of the Champions League, the Ibrox fans are already losing faith in new head coach Russell Martin.

Martin added 13 new players at Rangers this summer, while several of last season's first-team players, including Hamza Igamane and Cyriel Dessers, left the club.

The club has made their worst start to a league season since 1983, with Martin's new-look side failing to impress.

Winger Djeidi Gassama has looked the most promising of the new additions, but Rangers need to find goals following Igamane and Dessers' departures.

Bojan Miovski struggled at Girona last season with just four goals - Rangers will be hoping the forward refinds his Aberdeen form where he netted 44 times in 98 appearances.

The £10m deadline day signing Youssef Chermiti was the biggest fee paid by Rangers since signing Tore Andre Flo in 2000.

The 21-year-old is well known by Ibrox sporting director Kevin Thelwell, who helped sign him for Everton. However, he was impacted by various injuries and made just 24 appearances for Everton without scoring.

Transfer records smashed in the capital

Image: Thibault Klidje is Hibernian's record signing

Across in the east of Scotland, fans of Hearts and Hibernian should be feeling much happier, with both Edinburgh clubs breaking their transfer records.

The Jambos signed Brazilian midfielder Ageu from Portuguese side Santa Clara, while the Hibees added striker Thibault Klidje from Luzern of Switzerland.

Ague has appeared for just 24 minutes so far, with Klidje scoring once in his first eight appearances across all competitions.

Derek McInnes has brought in 10 new players, plus landed Elton Kabangu on a permanent deal at Tynecastle as the club's Jamestown era gets underway.

Forward Claudio Braga has already made his mark with three goals in his first four Premiership games, plus another three in the League Cup.

Defender Stuart Findlay has added experience at the back. He's also a threat in front of goal, scoring three times in their opening two top-flight games.

Hibs have added Jamie McGrath and Josh Mulligan from Aberdeen and Dundee as David Gray aims to improve on last season's impressive third-placed finish.

The Easter Road head coach wanted quantity over quality with eight new additions.

They missed out on striker Lyndon Dykes on deadline day, but his Scotland team-mate Grant Hanley has been added to an already strong defence.

How crucial was Deadline Day for Dons?

It has been a stuttering start for Aberdeen this season, in stark contrast to their blistering beginning under Jimmy Thelin a year ago.

The Dons are yet to pick up a point or even score a goal in the Premiership so far, with new striker Kusini Yengi proving a frustration to their supporters so far.

They will be hoping Kevin Nisbet's permanent return on Deadline Day will ease their attacking woes - he netted 14 goals for Aberdeen last season while on loan from Millwall.

Image: Kevin Nisbet won the Scottish Cup with Aberdeen last season.

Sweden international Jesper Karlsson's loan move from Bologna seems to have excited the fans as well - he's struggled for game time in Italy and will be hoping reuniting with Thelin, his former Elfsborg boss, will see him rediscover his form.

Thelin is also hopeful Stuart Armstrong will add "experience" and "leadership" to help his younger players develop. The Scotland midfielder joined on a free transfer after being released by Southampton.

What about elsewhere?

Image: Motherwell's Emmanuel Longelo scored on the opening day of the season against Rangers

There have been big changes at Motherwell and Dundee United with 27 summer signings between the clubs.

Both appear to be benefiting, with unbeaten starts in the Premiership.

Elijah Just and Lukas Fadinger have looked impressive for new Fir Park boss Jens Berthel Askou, with defender Emmanuel Longelo also making his mark early on.

Ivan Dolcek has scored in all three of United's league games so far and fellow forward Zac Sapsford, who netted in the Dundee derby, also looks a strong addition at Tannadice.

Falkirk boss John McGlynn wants to give the players who earned them promotion to shine in the top-flight, with striker Brian Graham and goalkeeper Scott Bain the Bairns' only new permanent signings.

McGlynn did bring in four players in the final few days of the window, with the additions coming from Man Utd, Swansea City, Sunderland and Port Vale, as he looks to ensure their Premiership stay is not a short-lived one.

Stuart Kettlewell had Kilmarnock's transfer business completed before the final day and will be hoping it is not unlucky 13.

That's how many players the new head coach has brought in - Killie are unbeaten in the Premiership, but are also without a win so far.

Image: Djenairo Daniels is already off the mark at Kilmarnock

Dundee were rightly praised for their draw at Rangers, but it's been a mixed start for Steven Pressley who has rebuilt a squad after the departures of influential players including Lyall Cameron and Josh Mulligan.

Two draws and two defeats in the Premiership means there is some fan unrest at Dens Park, with the club also failing to get past the group stages of the League Cup.

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson is aiming for another top-six finish, but they are also yet to win a league game this season.

It was one in, one out in Paisley as midfielder Oisin Smyth left for Partick Thistle on loan while Dan Nlundulu joined the Buddies from Bolton Wanderers, with the 26-year-old promising "strong hold-up play" and "goals".