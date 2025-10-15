Premier League 2025/26 fixtures, dates, schedule: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool one of 27 games on Sky before Christmas

Liverpool's trip to high-flying Tottenham Hotspur is one of 27 mouthwatering Premier League clashes to be shown live on Sky Sports in December.

The pre-Christmas schedule gets under way with a blockbuster midweek round of games between Tuesday December 2 and Thursday December 4, with every match live on Sky Sports, including Fulham's home game with Man City, Spurs' encounter at Newcastle United and Man Utd's match against West Ham at Old Trafford.

Champions Liverpool are on Sky Sports on three occasions during this period, including their Saturday Night Football clash at Elland Road on December 6, while Premier League leaders Arsenal will be shown twice, with their visit to in-form Everton on Super Sunday the standout of those fixtures on December 21.

Meanwhile, we will see Man Utd four times across matchdays 14-17, including tricky-looking trips to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday Night Football on December 8 and Aston Villa on Sunday December 21.

And there is a jam-packed Super Sunday on December 14, with Crystal Palace's home game with Man City the pick of five eye-catching games.

December's live Premier League games on Sky Sports

Tuesday December 2

Arsenal vs Bournemouth, kick-off 7.30pm

Fulham vs Man City, kick-off 7.30pm

Newcastle vs Tottenham, kick-off 8.15pm

Wednesday December 3

Arsenal vs Brentford, kick-off 7.30pm

Brighton vs Aston Villa, kick-off 7.30pm

Burnley vs Crystal Palace, kick-off 7.30pm

Wolves vs Nottingham Forest, kick-off 7.30pm

Leeds vs Chelsea, kick-off 8.15pm

Liverpool vs Sunderland, kick-off 8.15pm

Thursday December 4

Man Utd vs West Ham, kick-off 8pm

Saturday December 6

Leeds vs Liverpool, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday December 7

Brighton vs West Ham, kick-off 2pm

Fulham vs Crystal Palace, kick-off 2pm

Monday December 8

Wolves vs Man Utd, kick-off 8pm

Saturday December 13

Burnley vs Fulham, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday December 14

Crystal Palace vs Man City, kick-off 2pm

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham, kick-off 2pm

Sunderland vs Newcastle, kick-off 2pm

West Ham vs Aston Villa, kick-off 2pm

Brentford vs Leeds, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday December 15

Man Utd vs Bournemouth, kick-off 8pm

Saturday December 20

Tottenham vs Liverpool, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday December 21

Everton vs Arsenal, kick-off 2pm

Leeds vs Crystal Palace, kick-off 2pm

Aston Villa vs Man Utd, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday December 22

Fulham vs Nottingham Forest, kick-off 8pm

What are the key dates for the 2025/26 season?

The 2025/26 Premier League season started on Friday August 15 and concludes on Sunday May 24 2026.

The Carabao Cup final will take place on Sunday March 22 and the FA Cup final will take place on Saturday May 16.

The Champions League final will be held on Saturday May 30. The Europa League final will be played on Wednesday May 20 in Istanbul, with the Conference League final a week later on Wednesday May 27 in Germany.

The World Cup will start on Thursday June 11 and end with the final on Sunday July 19.

From this season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage has increased from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games this season will be on Sky Sports.