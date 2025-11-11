Premier League Christmas fixtures live on Sky: Man Utd vs Newcastle on Sky Sports on Boxing Day, plus Arsenal vs Liverpool in January

Sky Sports will show 31 Premier League fixtures live in late December and early January - with the top-flight's Christmas and New Year schedule now released.

Premier League Boxing Day football returns to Sky Sports with Manchester United hosting Newcastle at 8pm on December 26 - which will be the only top-flight fixture taking place that day.

In a statement explaining why there is only one Boxing Day fixture this season, the Premier League said: "There are now several challenges to Premier League fixture scheduling rooted in the expansion of European club competitions - which led to a revision of our domestic calendar ahead of last season, including changes to the FA Cup.

"This ultimately left the Premier League as a 33-weekend competition - fewer than previous seasons, despite being a 380-match competition since 1995. With fewer weekends to work with, the League is bound by how the calendar falls.

"The League can give an assurance that next season there will be more Premier League matches on Boxing Day - as the date falls on a Saturday."

On December 27, Chelsea's home game with Aston Villa will be the Saturday Night Football fixture at 5.30pm. There is a Super Sunday double header on December 28 - Sunderland vs Leeds at 2pm and Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur at 4.30pm.

There will then be 10 Premier League fixtures shown live on Sky Sports on Tuesday December 30 and Thursday January 1 - with no games taking place on New Year's Eve.

Six games will be taking place on Tuesday December 30 - including Arsenal's home game with Aston Villa. Four games are on the evening of New Year's Day - Man Utd vs Wolves, Crystal Palace vs Fulham, Liverpool vs Leeds and Brentford vs Spurs, a fixture which marks Thomas Frank's return to the Bees.

On Saturday January 3, there will be two games live on Sky Sports either side of the 3pm fixtures with Aston Villa hosting Nottingham Forest at 12.30pm and Bournemouth facing Arsenal on the south coast at 5.30pm.

Sunday January 4 will see five games shown live on Sky Sports, including Manchester City vs Chelsea at 5.30pm.

And the following midweek will see all 10 Premier League games shown live on Sky, including Arsenal vs Liverpool on Thursday January 8 - kick-off at 8pm - in what could be a huge game to decide where the title goes this season.

Tuesday December 2

Bournemouth vs Everton, kick-off 7.30pm

Fulham vs Man City, kick-off 7.30pm

Newcastle vs Tottenham, kick-off 8.15pm

Wednesday December 3

Arsenal vs Brentford, kick-off 7.30pm

Brighton vs Aston Villa, kick-off 7.30pm

Burnley vs Crystal Palace, kick-off 7.30pm

Wolves vs Nottingham Forest, kick-off 7.30pm

Leeds vs Chelsea, kick-off 8.15pm

Liverpool vs Sunderland, kick-off 8.15pm

Thursday December 4

Man Utd vs West Ham, kick-off 8pm

Saturday December 6

Leeds vs Liverpool, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday December 7

Brighton vs West Ham, kick-off 2pm

Fulham vs Crystal Palace, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday December 8

Wolves vs Man Utd, kick-off 8pm

Saturday December 13

Burnley vs Fulham, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday December 14

Crystal Palace vs Man City, kick-off 2pm

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham, kick-off 2pm

Sunderland vs Newcastle, kick-off 2pm

West Ham vs Aston Villa, kick-off 2pm

Brentford vs Leeds, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday December 15

Man Utd vs Bournemouth, kick-off 8pm

Saturday December 20

Tottenham vs Liverpool, kick-off 5.30pm

Everton vs Arsenal, kick-off 8pm

Leeds vs Crystal Palace, kick-off 8pm

Sunday December 21

Aston Villa vs Man Utd, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday December 22

Fulham vs Nottingham Forest, kick-off 8pm

Friday December 26

Man Utd vs Newcastle - kick-off 8pm

Saturday December 27

Chelsea vs Aston Villa - kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday December 28

Sunderland vs Leeds - kick-off 2pm

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham - kick-off 4.30pm

Tuesday December 30

Burnley vs Newcastle - kick-off 7.30pm

Chelsea vs Bournemouth - kick-off 7.30pm

Nottingham Forest vs Everton - kick-off 7.30pm

West Ham vs Brighton - kick-off 7.30pm

Arsenal vs Aston Villa - kick-off 8.15pm

Man Utd vs Wolves - kick-off 8.15pm

Thursday January 1

Crystal Palace vs Fulham - kick-off 5.30pm

Liverpool vs Leeds - kick-off 5.30pm

Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur - kick-off 8pm

Sunderland vs Man City - kick-off 8pm

Saturday January 3

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest - kick-off 12.30pm

Bournemouth vs Arsenal - kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday January 4

Everton vs Brentford - kick-off 3pm

Fulham vs Liverpool - kick-off 3pm

Newcastle vs Crystal Palace - kick-off 3pm

Tottenham vs Sunderland - kick-off 3pm

Man City vs Chelsea - kick-off 5.30pm

Tuesday January 6

West Ham vs Nottingham Forest - kick-off 8pm

Wednesday January 7

Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur - kick-off 7.30pm

Brentford vs Sunderland - kick-off 7.30pm

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa - kick-off 7.30pm

Everton vs Wolves - kick-off 7.30pm

Fulham vs Chelsea - kick-off 7.30pm

Man City vs Brighton - kick-off 7.30pm

Burnley vs Man Utd - kick-off 8.15pm

Newcastle vs Leeds - kick-off 8.15pm

Thursday January 8

Arsenal vs Liverpool - kick-off 8pm

Arsenal fixtures

Aston Villa fixtures

Bournemouth fixtures

Brentford fixtures

Brighton fixtures

Burnley fixtures

Chelsea fixtures

Crystal Palace fixtures

Everton fixtures

Fulham fixtures

Leeds fixtures

Liverpool fixtures

Man City fixtures

Man Utd fixtures

Newcastle fixtures

Nottingham Forest fixtures

Sunderland fixtures

Tottenham fixtures

West Ham fixtures

Wolves fixtures