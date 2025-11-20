Premier League fixtures live on Sky: Manchester derby, Arsenal vs Man Utd among games to be broadcast in January

Sky Sports has confirmed it will show 16 more Premier League fixtures live across January and the start of February.

The broadcast selections up to January 8 were released earlier this month, taking the total number of live games between New Year's Day and Monday February to 37.

From the new batch of fixtures, the headline news is that the Manchester derby between Man Utd and Man City will be shown live on Saturday January 17 at 12.30pm.

Wolves vs Newcastle and Aston Villa vs Everton will be broadcast the following day, with the all-south-coast clash between Brighton and Bournemouth on Monday Night Football on January 19.

In a repeat of the Premier League curtain-raiser, the Cherries then host Liverpool on Saturday January 24, before a packed Super Sunday, which features Brentford vs Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace vs Chelsea and Newcastle vs Aston Villa all at 2pm, before Arsenal vs Man Utd takes centre stage at 4.30pm.

That weekend concludes with Everton hosting Leeds on Monday Night Football on January 26.

On Saturday January 31, it's Chelsea vs West Ham at Stamford Bridge and on Sunday February 1, Aston Villa vs Brentford, Man Utd vs Fulham and Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace all kick-off at 2pm, before Tottenham vs Man City at 4.30pm.

And on Monday February 2, two of the last season's promoted clubs face off at the Stadium of Light, as Sunderland welcome Burnley to Wearside.

Tuesday December 2

Bournemouth vs Everton, kick-off 7.30pm

Fulham vs Man City, kick-off 7.30pm

Newcastle vs Tottenham, kick-off 8.15pm

Wednesday December 3

Arsenal vs Brentford, kick-off 7.30pm

Brighton vs Aston Villa, kick-off 7.30pm

Burnley vs Crystal Palace, kick-off 7.30pm

Wolves vs Nottingham Forest, kick-off 7.30pm

Leeds vs Chelsea, kick-off 8.15pm

Liverpool vs Sunderland, kick-off 8.15pm

Thursday December 4

Man Utd vs West Ham, kick-off 8pm

Saturday December 6

Leeds vs Liverpool, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday December 7

Brighton vs West Ham, kick-off 2pm

Fulham vs Crystal Palace, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday December 8

Wolves vs Man Utd, kick-off 8pm

Saturday December 13

Burnley vs Fulham, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday December 14

Crystal Palace vs Man City, kick-off 2pm

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham, kick-off 2pm

Sunderland vs Newcastle, kick-off 2pm

West Ham vs Aston Villa, kick-off 2pm

Brentford vs Leeds, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday December 15

Man Utd vs Bournemouth, kick-off 8pm

Saturday December 20

Tottenham vs Liverpool, kick-off 5.30pm

Everton vs Arsenal, kick-off 8pm

Leeds vs Crystal Palace, kick-off 8pm

Sunday December 21

Aston Villa vs Man Utd, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday December 22

Fulham vs Nottingham Forest, kick-off 8pm

Friday December 26

Man Utd vs Newcastle - kick-off 8pm

Saturday December 27

Chelsea vs Aston Villa - kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday December 28

Sunderland vs Leeds - kick-off 2pm

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham - kick-off 4.30pm

Tuesday December 30

Burnley vs Newcastle - kick-off 7.30pm

Chelsea vs Bournemouth - kick-off 7.30pm

Nottingham Forest vs Everton - kick-off 7.30pm

West Ham vs Brighton - kick-off 7.30pm

Arsenal vs Aston Villa - kick-off 8.15pm

Man Utd vs Wolves - kick-off 8.15pm

Thursday January 1

Crystal Palace vs Fulham - kick-off 5.30pm

Liverpool vs Leeds - kick-off 5.30pm

Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur - kick-off 8pm

Sunderland vs Man City - kick-off 8pm

Saturday January 3

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest - kick-off 12.30pm

Bournemouth vs Arsenal - kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday January 4

Everton vs Brentford - kick-off 3pm

Fulham vs Liverpool - kick-off 3pm

Newcastle vs Crystal Palace - kick-off 3pm

Tottenham vs Sunderland - kick-off 3pm

Man City vs Chelsea - kick-off 5.30pm

Tuesday January 6

West Ham vs Nottingham Forest - kick-off 8pm

Wednesday January 7

Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur - kick-off 7.30pm

Brentford vs Sunderland - kick-off 7.30pm

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa - kick-off 7.30pm

Everton vs Wolves - kick-off 7.30pm

Fulham vs Chelsea - kick-off 7.30pm

Man City vs Brighton - kick-off 7.30pm

Burnley vs Man Utd - kick-off 8.15pm

Newcastle vs Leeds - kick-off 8.15pm

Thursday January 8

Arsenal vs Liverpool - kick-off 8pm

Saturday January 17

Man Utd vs Man City - kick-off 12.30pm

Sunday January 18

Wolves vs Newcastle - kick-off 2pm

Aston Villa vs Everton - kick-off 4.30pm

Monday January 19

Brighton vs Bournemouth - kick-off 8pm

Saturday January 24

Bournemouth vs Liverpool - kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday January 25

Brentford vs Nottingham Forest - kick-off 2pm

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea - kick-off 2pm

Newcastle vs Aston Villa - kick-off 2pm

Arsenal vs Man Utd - kick-off 4.30pm

Monday January 26

Everton vs Leeds - kick-off 8pm

Saturday January 31

Chelsea vs West Ham - kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday February 1

Aston Villa vs Brentford - kick-off 2pm

Man Utd vs Fulham - kick-off 2pm

Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace - kick-off 2pm

Tottenham vs Man City - kick-off 4.30pm

Monday February 2

Sunderland vs Burnley - kick-off 8pm

Arsenal fixtures

Aston Villa fixtures

Bournemouth fixtures

Brentford fixtures

Brighton fixtures

Burnley fixtures

Chelsea fixtures

Crystal Palace fixtures

Everton fixtures

Fulham fixtures

Leeds fixtures

Liverpool fixtures

Man City fixtures

Man Utd fixtures

Newcastle fixtures

Nottingham Forest fixtures

Sunderland fixtures

Tottenham fixtures

West Ham fixtures

Wolves fixtures