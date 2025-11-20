Premier League fixtures live on Sky: Manchester derby, Arsenal vs Man Utd among games to be broadcast in January
Manchester derby and Arsenal vs Man Utd among fixtures to be shown live on Sky Sports in January; Sky Sports' Premier League coverage has increased from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live; 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games this season are on Sky Sports
Thursday 20 November 2025 16:02, UK
Sky Sports has confirmed it will show 16 more Premier League fixtures live across January and the start of February.
The broadcast selections up to January 8 were released earlier this month, taking the total number of live games between New Year's Day and Monday February to 37.
From the new batch of fixtures, the headline news is that the Manchester derby between Man Utd and Man City will be shown live on Saturday January 17 at 12.30pm.
Wolves vs Newcastle and Aston Villa vs Everton will be broadcast the following day, with the all-south-coast clash between Brighton and Bournemouth on Monday Night Football on January 19.
- In full: All the 2025/26 Premier League fixtures
- Stream the Premier League with NOW | Get Sky Sports
- Sky Sports to show 215 live PL games from this season
In a repeat of the Premier League curtain-raiser, the Cherries then host Liverpool on Saturday January 24, before a packed Super Sunday, which features Brentford vs Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace vs Chelsea and Newcastle vs Aston Villa all at 2pm, before Arsenal vs Man Utd takes centre stage at 4.30pm.
That weekend concludes with Everton hosting Leeds on Monday Night Football on January 26.
On Saturday January 31, it's Chelsea vs West Ham at Stamford Bridge and on Sunday February 1, Aston Villa vs Brentford, Man Utd vs Fulham and Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace all kick-off at 2pm, before Tottenham vs Man City at 4.30pm.
And on Monday February 2, two of the last season's promoted clubs face off at the Stadium of Light, as Sunderland welcome Burnley to Wearside.
December, January and February's live Premier League games on Sky Sports
Tuesday December 2
Bournemouth vs Everton, kick-off 7.30pm
Fulham vs Man City, kick-off 7.30pm
Newcastle vs Tottenham, kick-off 8.15pm
Wednesday December 3
Arsenal vs Brentford, kick-off 7.30pm
Brighton vs Aston Villa, kick-off 7.30pm
Burnley vs Crystal Palace, kick-off 7.30pm
Wolves vs Nottingham Forest, kick-off 7.30pm
Leeds vs Chelsea, kick-off 8.15pm
Liverpool vs Sunderland, kick-off 8.15pm
Thursday December 4
Man Utd vs West Ham, kick-off 8pm
Saturday December 6
Leeds vs Liverpool, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday December 7
Brighton vs West Ham, kick-off 2pm
Fulham vs Crystal Palace, kick-off 4.30pm
Monday December 8
Wolves vs Man Utd, kick-off 8pm
Saturday December 13
Burnley vs Fulham, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday December 14
Crystal Palace vs Man City, kick-off 2pm
Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham, kick-off 2pm
Sunderland vs Newcastle, kick-off 2pm
West Ham vs Aston Villa, kick-off 2pm
Brentford vs Leeds, kick-off 4.30pm
Monday December 15
Man Utd vs Bournemouth, kick-off 8pm
Saturday December 20
Tottenham vs Liverpool, kick-off 5.30pm
Everton vs Arsenal, kick-off 8pm
Leeds vs Crystal Palace, kick-off 8pm
Sunday December 21
Aston Villa vs Man Utd, kick-off 4.30pm
Monday December 22
Fulham vs Nottingham Forest, kick-off 8pm
Friday December 26
Man Utd vs Newcastle - kick-off 8pm
Saturday December 27
Chelsea vs Aston Villa - kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday December 28
Sunderland vs Leeds - kick-off 2pm
Crystal Palace vs Tottenham - kick-off 4.30pm
Tuesday December 30
Burnley vs Newcastle - kick-off 7.30pm
Chelsea vs Bournemouth - kick-off 7.30pm
Nottingham Forest vs Everton - kick-off 7.30pm
West Ham vs Brighton - kick-off 7.30pm
Arsenal vs Aston Villa - kick-off 8.15pm
Man Utd vs Wolves - kick-off 8.15pm
Thursday January 1
Crystal Palace vs Fulham - kick-off 5.30pm
Liverpool vs Leeds - kick-off 5.30pm
Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur - kick-off 8pm
Sunderland vs Man City - kick-off 8pm
Saturday January 3
Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest - kick-off 12.30pm
Bournemouth vs Arsenal - kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday January 4
Everton vs Brentford - kick-off 3pm
Fulham vs Liverpool - kick-off 3pm
Newcastle vs Crystal Palace - kick-off 3pm
Tottenham vs Sunderland - kick-off 3pm
Man City vs Chelsea - kick-off 5.30pm
Tuesday January 6
West Ham vs Nottingham Forest - kick-off 8pm
Wednesday January 7
Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur - kick-off 7.30pm
Brentford vs Sunderland - kick-off 7.30pm
Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa - kick-off 7.30pm
Everton vs Wolves - kick-off 7.30pm
Fulham vs Chelsea - kick-off 7.30pm
Man City vs Brighton - kick-off 7.30pm
Burnley vs Man Utd - kick-off 8.15pm
Newcastle vs Leeds - kick-off 8.15pm
Thursday January 8
Arsenal vs Liverpool - kick-off 8pm
Saturday January 17
Man Utd vs Man City - kick-off 12.30pm
Sunday January 18
Wolves vs Newcastle - kick-off 2pm
Aston Villa vs Everton - kick-off 4.30pm
Monday January 19
Brighton vs Bournemouth - kick-off 8pm
Saturday January 24
Bournemouth vs Liverpool - kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday January 25
Brentford vs Nottingham Forest - kick-off 2pm
Crystal Palace vs Chelsea - kick-off 2pm
Newcastle vs Aston Villa - kick-off 2pm
Arsenal vs Man Utd - kick-off 4.30pm
Monday January 26
Everton vs Leeds - kick-off 8pm
Saturday January 31
Chelsea vs West Ham - kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday February 1
Aston Villa vs Brentford - kick-off 2pm
Man Utd vs Fulham - kick-off 2pm
Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace - kick-off 2pm
Tottenham vs Man City - kick-off 4.30pm
Monday February 2
Sunderland vs Burnley - kick-off 8pm