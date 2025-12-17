Premier League fixtures live on Sky: Tottenham vs Arsenal and Liverpool vs Man City among games to be broadcast in February

Sky Sports has confirmed it will show 12 more Premier League fixtures live across February and the start of March.

With the latest selections now confirmed, between New Year's Day and Sunday March 1, 49 matches will be available to watch live across Sky Sports.

Leeds vs Nottingham Forest is the Friday Night Football pick on Friday February 6, with Brentford's visit to Newcastle - and a potential reunion for former Bees forward Yoane Wissa - the following day pushed back to a 5.30pm kick-off.

On Sunday February 8, Brighton and Crystal Palace renew their rivalry at the Amex at 2pm, before Liverpool and Man City face off at Anfield at 4.30pm, with the Reds no doubt out to avenge a 3-0 defeat at the Etihad in November.

West Ham vs Bournemouth is live at 5.30pm on Saturday February 21, before Sunderland vs Fulham kicks off Super Sunday at 2pm on February 22, preceding the north London derby between Tottenham and Arsenal.

Man Utd make their first visit to Everton's Hill Dickinson Stadium on Monday Night Football on February 23, with Wolves vs Aston Villa on Friday Night Football later that week.

That game will be moved to Sunday March 1 if Villa take part in the Europa League knockout play-offs.

On Saturday February 28, Leeds host Man City at Elland Road and, on Sunday March 1, two London derbies will be shown: Fulham vs Tottenham at 2pm and Arsenal vs Chelsea at 4.30pm.

Saturday December 20

Tottenham vs Liverpool, kick-off 5.30pm

Everton vs Arsenal, kick-off 8pm

Leeds vs Crystal Palace, kick-off 8pm

Sunday December 21

Aston Villa vs Man Utd, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday December 22

Fulham vs Nottingham Forest, kick-off 8pm

Friday December 26

Man Utd vs Newcastle - kick-off 8pm

Saturday December 27

Chelsea vs Aston Villa - kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday December 28

Sunderland vs Leeds - kick-off 2pm

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham - kick-off 4.30pm

Tuesday December 30

Burnley vs Newcastle - kick-off 7.30pm

Chelsea vs Bournemouth - kick-off 7.30pm

Nottingham Forest vs Everton - kick-off 7.30pm

West Ham vs Brighton - kick-off 7.30pm

Arsenal vs Aston Villa - kick-off 8.15pm

Man Utd vs Wolves - kick-off 8.15pm

Thursday January 1

Crystal Palace vs Fulham - kick-off 5.30pm

Liverpool vs Leeds - kick-off 5.30pm

Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur - kick-off 8pm

Sunderland vs Man City - kick-off 8pm

Saturday January 3

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest - kick-off 12.30pm

Bournemouth vs Arsenal - kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday January 4

Everton vs Brentford - kick-off 3pm

Fulham vs Liverpool - kick-off 3pm

Newcastle vs Crystal Palace - kick-off 3pm

Tottenham vs Sunderland - kick-off 3pm

Man City vs Chelsea - kick-off 5.30pm

Tuesday January 6

West Ham vs Nottingham Forest - kick-off 8pm

Wednesday January 7

Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur - kick-off 7.30pm

Brentford vs Sunderland - kick-off 7.30pm

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa - kick-off 7.30pm

Everton vs Wolves - kick-off 7.30pm

Fulham vs Chelsea - kick-off 7.30pm

Man City vs Brighton - kick-off 7.30pm

Burnley vs Man Utd - kick-off 8.15pm

Newcastle vs Leeds - kick-off 8.15pm

Thursday January 8

Arsenal vs Liverpool - kick-off 8pm

Saturday January 17

Man Utd vs Man City - kick-off 12.30pm

Sunday January 18

Wolves vs Newcastle - kick-off 2pm

Aston Villa vs Everton - kick-off 4.30pm

Monday January 19

Brighton vs Bournemouth - kick-off 8pm

Saturday January 24

Bournemouth vs Liverpool - kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday January 25

Brentford vs Nottingham Forest - kick-off 2pm

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea - kick-off 2pm

Newcastle vs Aston Villa - kick-off 2pm

Arsenal vs Man Utd - kick-off 4.30pm

Monday January 26

Everton vs Leeds - kick-off 8pm

Saturday January 31

Chelsea vs West Ham - kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday February 1

Aston Villa vs Brentford - kick-off 2pm

Man Utd vs Fulham - kick-off 2pm

Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace - kick-off 2pm

Tottenham vs Man City - kick-off 4.30pm

Monday February 2

Sunderland vs Burnley - kick-off 8pm

Friday February 6

Leeds vs Nottingham Forest - kick-off 8pm

Saturday February 7

Newcastle vs Brentford - kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday February 8

Brighton vs Crystal Palace - kick-off 2pm

Liverpool vs Man City - kick-off 4.30pm

Saturday February 21

West Ham vs Bournemouth - kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday February 22

Sunderland vs Fulham - kick-off 2pm

Tottenham vs Arsenal - kick-off 4.30pm

Monday February 23

Everton vs Man Utd - kick-off 8pm

Friday February 27

Wolves vs Aston Villa - kick-off 8pm (will move to Sunday March 1 if Aston Villa take part in Europa League knockout play-offs)

Saturday February 28

Leeds vs Man City - kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday March 1

Fulham vs Tottenham - kick-off 2pm

Arsenal vs Chelsea - kick-off 4.30pm

Arsenal fixtures

Aston Villa fixtures

Bournemouth fixtures

Brentford fixtures

Brighton fixtures

Burnley fixtures

Chelsea fixtures

Crystal Palace fixtures

Everton fixtures

Fulham fixtures

Leeds fixtures

Liverpool fixtures

Man City fixtures

Man Utd fixtures

Newcastle fixtures

Nottingham Forest fixtures

Sunderland fixtures

Tottenham fixtures

West Ham fixtures

Wolves fixtures