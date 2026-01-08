Antoine Semenyo joins Man City: Bournemouth forward signs in £64m transfer to take City spending over £425m in 12 months

Manchester City have signed Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth in a £64m deal.

The forward joins Pep Guardiola's side on a five-and-a-half-year contract, taking City's transfer spend in the last 12 months to £425.9m on 14 players. An official announcement is expected on Friday.

City agreed a deal with Bournemouth outside of Semenyo's £65m release clause at £62.5m, plus performance-related bonuses worth £1.5m and a 10 per cent sell-on clause.

City beat off competition from rivals Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham to sign the 26-year-old.

The guaranteed part of the release clause was £60m, but the fee Bournemouth will now receive is slightly more at £62.5m over 24-month instalments.

The release clause has meant Bournemouth kept Semenyo for an extra six months after interest in the summer, with the sale higher than any of the offers they received at that time.

Semenyo scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner in his final Bournemouth game to clinch a 3-2 home victory over Spurs on Wednesday before having his Manchester City medical on Thursday.

Championship club Bristol City are due 20 per cent of any profit made on Semenyo, having left to join Bournemouth in January 2023 for around £10m.

Semenyo's departure means Bournemouth have earned £266.5m in player sales in the last six months following the significant departures of Dean Huijsen to Real Madrid (£50m), Milos Kerkez to Liverpool (£40m), Illia Zabarnyi to Paris Saint-Germain (£57m) and Dango Ouattara to Brentford (£42m).

Man City's spending at a glance

Manchester City have spent £1.75bn since the start of the 2016/17 season.

Man City signings in the last 12 months

January 2025 - £176.1m

Abdukodir Khusanov - Lens, £33.5m

Vitor Reis - Palmeiras, £29.6m

Omar Marmoush - Eintracht Frankfurt, £63.2m

Nico Gonzalez - Porto, £50m

Christian McFarlane - New York City, undisclosed

Juma Bah - Real Valladolid, undisclosed

Summer 2025 - £185.8m

Tijjani Reijnders - AC Milan, £46.3m

Rayan Ait Nouri - Wolves, £36m

Marcus Bettinelli - Chelsea, undisclosed

Rayan Cherki - Lyon, £34m

Sverre Nypan - Rosenborg, £12.5m

James Trafford - Burnley, £31m

Gianluigi Donnarumma - PSG, £26m

January 2026 - £64m

Antoine Semenyo - Bournemouth, £64m