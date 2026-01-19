Marc Guehi: Man City sign defender from Crystal Palace for an initial £20m as spending reaches £425m in 12 months

Manchester City have completed the signing of defender Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace in a deal worth an initial £20m.

An injury crisis at centre-half has prompted City to swoop for the Palace captain, who was out of contract at the end of this season and was close to joining Liverpool on Deadline Day last summer for £35m.

As well as the initial fee, a percentage sell-on clause was inserted into the deal for the 25-year-old, who has signed a five-and-a-half-year deal until 2031 at the Etihad

'I am now at the best club in England'

On signing for City, Guehi said: "I am really happy and incredibly proud to be a Manchester City player.

"This move feels like the culmination of all the hard work I have put into my career. I am now at the best club in England and part of an unbelievable squad of players. It feels good to be able to say that. I want to grow as a player and a person, and I know at this club that's going to happen.

"I love football - it has given me so much for so long - and to be able to continue my development at Manchester City is a really special moment for me and my family. I absolutely cannot wait to get started now. I want to meet my teammates, train hard, understand what the manager expects of me and then show the City fans what I can do."

Liverpool, Arsenal and Bayern Munich were among the clubs that had been interested in signing Guehi on a free transfer this coming summer.

Guehi becomes Pep Guardiola's second January signing after the £64m arrival of forward Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth.

The ex-Chelsea defender's arrival also takes City's transfer spend in the last 12 months to £445.9m on 15 players.

'Guehi is entering his prime years'

Marc Guhi and Man City director of football Hugo Viana.

Man City director of Football Hugo Viana added: "It is clear Marc has been one of the best defenders in English football for quite some time now, so we are absolutely delighted to bring him to Manchester City.

"I feel we have signed a huge talent who will help us improve. He is only 25, but he has shown already he is a leader, a brilliant professional and someone desperate to improve. He is strong, has exceptional defensive qualities, is an intelligent reader of the game, and brings passion and energy every time he steps onto the pitch. I am so pleased it was us he chose to join.

"Marc is entering the prime years of his career. I am sure every City fan is excited to see how good he can be in a sky blue shirt."

City will be shouting from rooftops about bargain-buy Guehi

Image: Marc Guehi has impressed again this season at the heart of the Crystal Palace defence

Sky Sports' Peter Smith:

Marc Guehi is quiet and modest off the pitch. But his transfer to Man City has created plenty of noise - and that's a reflection of his rising reputation, clear talent and the perceived value of this deal for City and Crystal Palace.

The centre-back is a locked-in starter for England at the upcoming World Cup and after captaining Palace to FA Cup glory last season, a step-up to one of the Premier League's top sides was inevitable. Oliver Glasner's frustration it had to happen now underlines Guehi's quality and influence.

It looked like it would be Liverpool on Deadline Day in the summer but instead it's City this January. And what a coup that is for Pep Guardiola. In the short-term, Guehi is a perfect replacement for the injured Josko Gvardiol. In the long-term, the 25-year-old will be seen as a central, leading figure as City look to launch another chapter of success. Liverpool's loss is City's gain - and beating a big rival to his signature could be significant in seasons to come.

Last month, Guehi told Sky Sports about his personal desire to go to the next level, in terms of his own performance. "I'm trying to improve my game and be as well-rounded as possible," he said. Guardiola is certainly a manager to help players achieve that. Yet the move into City's back four looks like a straightforward switch for a defender who plays on the left side of a centre-back pairing for England, despite his back-three role at Palace.

Expect him to take on the challenge with typical understated determination - but City and their supporters will be shouting from the rooftops about what a brilliant, bargain-buy this £20m deal can be for them.

After Crystal Palace's defeat at Sunderland on Saturday, Oliver Glasner said his side were left "completely abandoned" by the club's hierarchy over the decision to sell Guehi so close to a match.

He explained to Sky Sports: "The players gave everything they could. We made no substitutions - look at the bench, there are just kids there.

"We feel like we're being abandoned completely. Selling our captain one day before a game - there is no understanding for this."

Oliver Glasner confirmed he will leave the club at the end of the season.

Man City signings in the last 12 months

January 2025 - £176.1m

Abdukodir Khusanov - Lens, £33.5m

Vitor Reis - Palmeiras, £29.6m

Omar Marmoush - Eintracht Frankfurt, £63.2m

Nico Gonzalez - Porto, £50m

Christian McFarlane - New York City, undisclosed

Juma Bah - Real Valladolid, undisclosed

Summer 2025 - £185.8m

Tijjani Reijnders - AC Milan, £46.3m

Rayan Ait Nouri - Wolves, £36m

Marcus Bettinelli - Chelsea, undisclosed

Rayan Cherki - Lyon, £34m

Sverre Nypan - Rosenborg, £12.5m

James Trafford - Burnley, £31m

Gianluigi Donnarumma - PSG, £26m

January 2026 - £84m

Antoine Semenyo - Bournemouth, £64m

Marc Guehi - Crystal Palace, £20m