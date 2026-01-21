Premier League fixtures live on Sky: Arsenal vs Everton and Tyne-Wear derby among games to be broadcast in March

Sky Sports has confirmed it will show nine more Premier League fixtures live in March.

From the new batch of fixtures, the headline news is that Premier League leaders Arsenal's clash with Everton at the Emirates will be shown live on Sunday March 15 at 2pm as the Gunners look to close in on a first top-flight title since 2004.

Champions League-chasing Liverpool's home match with Tottenham Hotspur will be broadcast later that day at 4.30pm, with struggling Wolves' trip to Brentford on Monday Night Football on March 16.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth entertain Man Utd on Friday Night Football on March 20, with the game getting under way at 8pm on the south coast, to kick off what is an eye-catching weekend of Premier League football.

We have two offerings for you on Saturday March 21 as first Chelsea visit Everton at 5.30pm - the Blues also kick off March's action by hosting Newcastle United on Saturday March 14 at the same time - before in-form Leeds United take on high-flying Brentford at Elland Road at 8pm.

And the weekend concludes with a tasty-looking double header on Sunday March 22 as first Newcastle face arch-rivals Sunderland at St James' Park, with the Tyne-Wear derby kicking off at 12pm, before Tottenham entertain Nottingham Forest at 2.15pm.

Saturday January 24

Bournemouth vs Liverpool - kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday January 25

Brentford vs Nottingham Forest - kick-off 2pm

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea - kick-off 2pm

Newcastle vs Aston Villa - kick-off 2pm

Arsenal vs Man Utd - kick-off 4.30pm

Monday January 26

Everton vs Leeds - kick-off 8pm

Saturday January 31

Chelsea vs West Ham - kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday February 1

Aston Villa vs Brentford - kick-off 2pm

Man Utd vs Fulham - kick-off 2pm

Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace - kick-off 2pm

Tottenham vs Man City - kick-off 4.30pm

Monday February 2

Sunderland vs Burnley - kick-off 8pm

Friday February 6

Leeds vs Nottingham Forest - kick-off 8pm

Saturday February 7

Newcastle vs Brentford - kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday February 8

Brighton vs Crystal Palace - kick-off 2pm

Liverpool vs Man City - kick-off 4.30pm

Saturday February 21

West Ham vs Bournemouth - kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday February 22

Sunderland vs Fulham - kick-off 2pm

Crystal Palace vs Wolves - kick-off 2pm

Tottenham vs Arsenal - kick-off 4.30pm

Monday February 23

Everton vs Man Utd - kick-off 8pm

Friday February 27

Wolves vs Aston Villa - kick-off 8pm

Saturday February 28

Leeds vs Man City - kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday March 1

Fulham vs Tottenham - kick-off 2pm

Man Utd vs Crystal Palace - kick-off 2pm

Arsenal vs Chelsea - kick-off 4.30pm

Saturday March 14

Chelsea vs Newcastle - kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday March 15

Arsenal vs Everton - kick-off 2pm

Liverpool vs Tottenham - kick-off 4.30pm

Monday March 16

Brentford vs Wolves - kick-off 8pm

Friday March 20

Bournemouth vs Man Utd - kick-off 8pm

Saturday March 21

Everton vs Chelsea - kick-off 5.30pm*

Leeds vs Brentford - kick-off 8pm**

Sunday March 22

Newcastle vs Sunderland - kick-off 12pm***

Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest - kick-off 2.15pm

*This match is subject to the possible participation of Chelsea in the EFL Cup final.

**This match is subject to possible movement to 12.30pm or 5.30pm on Saturday March 21 dependent upon the participation of clubs in the EFL Cup final and Champions League. To be confirmed not later than March 2.

***This match is subject to the possible participation of Newcastle in the EFL Cup final.

