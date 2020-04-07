Premier League stats you didn't know: Quirky facts about every side's 2019/20 season

We've compiled quirky facts and stats you may not have heard before about every Premier League club.

Read on for a stat from each Premier League side then hit the links to find more on that club's dedicated article. On those club pages, you'll also find interactive Opta tools to delve deeper into the numbers...

The Gunners have gained possession on fewer occasions than any other side in the Premier League, doing so just 51 times per 90 minutes.

No side have scored more goals after the 90th minute in the Premier League this season than Aston Villa's five; two of them have resulted in wins, against Brighton and Watford at home (both 2-1).

Dominic Solanke has failed to find the net in 24 Premier League so far this season. He has had fewer shots on target (five) than any other Premier League forward to play over 1000 mins this season. The next lowest is former Bournemouth striker Lys Mousset with eight, but the Sheffield United star has scored five goals during the campaign.

Brighton had not won in their last nine Premier League games when the season was halted - only Watford (11) have had a longer run without a win this season. This break came at the perfect time from Graham Potter.

Jay Rodriguez scored Burnley's only chance against Bournemouth

Burnley created only one chance when they visited Bournemouth on December 21, the fewest any team has managed in any game this season. However, as the adage goes it only takes one chance to score a goal - and that they did, winning 1-0 at the Vitality Stadium that afternoon!

The arrival of Frank Lampard and a transfer ban has forced Chelsea to dip into their youth set up this season. They used ten players aged 21 or under in the Premier League - seven more than last season.

Since Wilfried Zaha rejoined Palace from Manchester United in February 2015, no Premier League player has won more penalties than him (16).

Everton have been the Premier League's top scorers from corners

Everton have scored the most Premier League goals from corners this season (9). It is a curious stat given the problems the team experienced defending set-pieces under former manager Marco Silva.

Goals away at Brighton, Southampton, Manchester United, West Ham, Liverpool, Arsenal and two at Watford were added to in the home fixture with Crystal Palace.

No Premier League player has created more chances from set-pieces this season than James Maddison (38) - the same number as Wolves' Joao Moutinho.

Surprisingly for a team currently walking away with the Premier League having lost just once all season and with the best defensive record in the top flight, Liverpool have actually made 19 errors that have directly led to shots.

In fact, only relegation-threatened Aston Villa and Tottenham have worse records in this field.

Raheem Sterling has scored nine Premier League away goals this season

Nobody has scored more Premier League away goals this season than Raheem Sterling (9).

United have not scored a single goal from their last 43 attempts from free-kicks, going back to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first game in charge vs Cardiff in December 2018.

Jonjo Shelvey is Newcastle's top scorer - he's scored five goals despite having just 10 touches in the opposition box

Jonjo Shelvey is Newcastle's top scorer this season (5 goals) - but has had just 10 touches inside the opposition box.

Emiliano Buendia is one player who has shone for the relegation strugglers. In fact, of those to have played a minimum of five top-flight matches this campaign, only Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne (4.01) has made more chances per game than the Norwich midfielder (3.26) this season.

Blades boss Chris Wilder has made only 31 changes to his starting XI in the Premier League this season - fewer than any other side. Jack O'Connell, Enda Stevens, George Baldock, Chris Basham and Oliver Norwood have started all 27 Premier League games, while O'Connell and Baldock have played every minute.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has been a big player for Hasenhuttl's side but he has had the most shots without scoring by a player in Premier League this season (41).

Tottenham are 20 points worse off than they were at this stage last season

No team has had a bigger points drop from the same stage of 2018/19, which may not be a surprise given Spurs' position down in eighth.

They've picked up 20 points fewer than at this stage last season, meaning they would need the equivalent of seven wins from their final nine games to better that tally.

Watford are the only side yet to score a single goal from outside the box this season in the Premier League. It's not for the want of trying though as they've registered 117 efforts on goal from range.

Since the start of last season, Lukas Fabianski has made three errors leading to goals in 54 Premier League games played.

When he has been out of the team, his replacements have made a combined three errors leading to goals in 15 appearances. West Ham badly missed their No1 this season - with understudies Roberto and David Martin not covering themselves in glory.

Raul Jimenez has had more shots than any other Premier League player - 99 of them. Not that he is selfish, though. The Mexican has also created more clear-cut opportunities for his team-mates than any striker in the competition.

