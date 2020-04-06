Southampton: Five stats you didn't know

Ralph Hasenhuttl looks set to keep Southampton up this season

From failing to score from range to no-risk football, we pick out five stats you may not have known about Southampton's 2019/20 season.

Away day maestros

Saints have trailed for only 210 minutes in away games this season - only Liverpool have been behind for less time. As it stands, Ralph Hasenhuttl's side boast the sixth best away record in the Premier League, taking 20 points from their 14 games.

Letting it slip

Despite their fine points haul on the road, Southampton have dropped the most points from winning positions since Hasenhuttl's appointment in 2018 (30).

Danny Ings has played a crucial role

Home not where the heart is

Saints have struggled to put smiles on faces at St Mary's this season. They have taken just 14 points from 15 home games this season - it's the worst home record in the league. Before this campaign, they have never averaged under a point per home game in a full Premier League season.

Drawing a blank

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has been a big player for Hasenhuttl's side but he has had the most shots without scoring by a player in Premier League this season (41).

Ings is only getting better

Danny Ings has scored 15 Premier League goals this season - all five players to score 15+ PL goals in a season for Southampton are English. Only Jamie Vardy (19), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (17), Sergio Aguero and Mohamed Salah (both 16) scored more goals this season.

