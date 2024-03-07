Liverpool, Arsenal or Man City? Three-way Premier League title race analysed

Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal are divided by just two points as we approach a blockbuster weekend - but which team is in pole position to take the crown come May?

For the first time ever in Premier League history, three top-flight sides have more than 60 points after 27 games - giving us a thrilling title race that could go right to the wire and the final day of the season on Sunday May 19.

Paul Merson has described the run-in as the "best title race ever". To spice things up further, Arsenal could go top on Saturday when they host Brentford live on Sky Sports (kick-off 5.30pm), before the top two go head-to-head under the Sky cameras on Sunday (kick-off 3.45pm).

We take a look at each side's title prospects, including pundit verdicts from Jamie Carragher and Paul Merson, and have a deep dive into the stats.

LIVERPOOL

Reasons to be confident

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jamie Carragher and Thierry Henry dissect Liverpool's controversial late goal against Nottingham Forest.

Liverpool's attacking firepower has propelled them to the top of table and could yet keep them there. They have smashed 21 league goals in their last seven league games without Mo Salah starting, a testament to their depth, and the Egyptian is now set to return for the showdown with City on Sunday.

Liverpool

Manchester City Sunday 10th March 3:00pm Kick off 3:45pm

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

There is encouragement at the other end of the pitch too, where Virgil van Dijk has returned to something approaching his best level, Alisson remains the Premier League's undisputed top goalkeeper and Andrew Robertson is fit again after four months out. Even teenagers Bobby Clark, Jayden Danns and James McConnell are contributing impressively.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Carabao Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool

Could the announcement of Jurgen Klopp's departure at the end of the season further boost their chances? Certainly, the emotion should enhance the atmosphere at Anfield. City go there on Sunday, remember, having only won one of their seven Premier League visits under Pep Guardiola - and that was without fans during the 2020/21 campaign.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Following Jim Ratcliffe's comments on wanting to emulate Liverpool's success, Pep Lijnders says there is no replacing Jurgen Klopp

Reasons to be cautious

Klopp has worked wonders with Liverpool's midfield, restructuring it almost from scratch after the departures of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner and Naby Keita last summer. But they still lack a No 6 to rival Rodri or Declan Rice.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool

More injuries to Alisson and Thiago Alcantara limits their options further in those parts of the pitch and, despite Van Dijk's fine form, there remain doubts in defence too, with Joel Matip's absence leaving them reliant on the excellent but sometimes injury-prone Ibrahima Konate.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Football Show panel discuss what role in Liverpool's midfield is best suited for Alexis Mac Allister

They have conceded only 25 goals, the second-fewest after Arsenal, but is the current rate sustainable? The underlying numbers show they give their opponents far better chances than City and Arsenal, with 33.21 expected goals against (xGa) given up so far, compared to City's 25.11 and Arsenal's 18.76.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

MAN CITY

Reasons to be confident

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch highlights from Manchester City's match against Manchester United in the Premier League

How long have you got? After 15 wins from their last 16 games in all competitions, it feels like Manchester City are clicking into gear, ready to blow the competition away in the second half of the season yet again.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jamie Carragher applauds the performance of John Stones in the Manchester derby and explains why his role was so unique.

Guardiola's players know exactly what it takes to get over the line as they chase an unprecedented fourth consecutive title triumph. They have recovered from far worse situations than the one they found themselves in earlier this season.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Their strength in depth is unrivalled, allowing them to plough on even without players of the calibre of Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland. Guardiola has even described both Phil Foden and Rodri as "players of the season".

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ben Ransom gives the verdict on Manchester City's Champions League win against FC Copenhagen.

Now that De Bruyne and Haaland are back, and the injury list is clear, there is a growing feeling of inevitability about what happens next.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Pep Guardiola thinks Phil Foden is the player of the season after his man of the match performance in the Manchester derby.

Reasons to be cautious

The fact no side has won four league titles in a row is the main one. Amid stiff competition from Liverpool and Arsenal, and still juggling three competitions, can they maintain the level required for a fourth consecutive season? There is a reason it has never been done before.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Erling Haaland has faced 21 different teams in the Premier League, and scored against every single one. Take a look at his first goal against each of them

The other glimmer of hope for their rivals is that they look more defensively vulnerable than in previous campaigns. Having let in 27 goals in 27 games, they are conceding close to their highest rate under Guardiola, almost on par with the 2016/17 campaign, when they finished third.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

City have developed a habit of conceding from their opponent's first shot on target. The same happened in Sunday's Manchester derby. Their defence will face a stern test when they face Liverpool, Arsenal and Aston Villa in consecutive games starting in March.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Phil Foden's best Premier League goals and assists so far this season.

ARSENAL

Reasons to be confident

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Arsenal’s win against Sheffield United in the Premier League

Arsenal are regarded as the unlikeliest of the three contenders but titles are usually won by the best defence and the Gunners appear to have that this season. Their expected goals against total of only 18.76 is unrivalled, reflecting their ability to suppress chances.

Arsenal

Brentford Saturday 9th March 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Thierry Henry and Jamie Carragher analyse Declan Rice's more advanced position at Arsenal and his improved goal involvement numbers.

Arsenal could not find a level of cutting edge to match their defensive prowess in the early months of the season but that appears to be changing. They have rattled in 31 goals in their last seven league games. Have the floodgates opened?

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli certainly appear to be reaching top form, while improvement can also be seen in Martin Odegaard, Leandro Trossard and Kai Havertz, with Gabriel Jesus, Thomas Partey and Fabio Vieira have all returned, with Jurrien Timber not far away.

Rice's impact has been immense and the group appear hungrier and mentally stronger than last season.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Reasons to be cautious

Last season's capitulation hangs over them. Having surrendered such a healthy lead over City, when it felt like they might never get a better chance, they now have a lot to prove in terms of staying power. These players do not have the same level of trophy-winning experience as their rivals.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News reporters Ben Ransom and David Craig dissect Arsenal's thumping 6-0 Premier League victory at Sheffield United.

For all Arsenal's recent improvement offensively, there remain serious question marks in the No 9 position too. Jesus gives them many things, but he is not a prolific scorer. Could the lack of that out-and-out striker with a killer touch still cost them?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Thierry Henry and Jamie Carragher analyse Arsenal's impressive form this season and their progress at both ends of the pitch.

Unlike Liverpool, who escaped with a draw from their own visit, Arsenal also have to go to the Etihad Stadium, a formidable test at a ground where they have a wretched record. Given the race could be decided by fine margins, defeat there could do severe damage.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player After Jamie Carragher criticised Martin Odegaard for over-celebrating Arsenal's win over Liverpool, the former defender brought up his comments to the Gunners skipper following the win at Bramall Lane.

What do the stats say?

Sky Sports' data editor Adam Smith:

Arsenal can go top on Saturday when they host Brentford live on Sky Sports on March 9 - with Liverpool and City going head to head under the Sky cameras the following day, which means Arteta's side could take command at the summit and pile pressure on their rivals before such a big game at Anfield.

City are now 10 goals adrift from Arsenal on goal difference, while Liverpool trail the Gunners by six.

In terms of form, Liverpool have been the most consistent - averaging at around 2.2 points per game throughout almost the entire campaign.

City drew three in a row from mid-November before losing 1-0 at Aston Villa. However, Guardiola's side have won nine of their 10 league games since Christmas as they look to see out the campaign in customary, dominant form.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Ben Ransom and Johnny Phillips discuss Manchester City's 1-0 win over Brentford in the Premier League

Arsenal suffered the most recent dip, losing three in five games during the festive period, but have bounced back to perfect levels with seven successive wins - with an aggregate scoreline of 31-3.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The chart below reveals Saka's form is crucial for the Gunners' chances of pipping City and Liverpool to the post come May. Indeed, the England winger currently sits top of the Sky Sports Power Rankings season chart and is a leading contender to scoop the Premier League Player of the Season award.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The graphic below shows each team's upcoming Premier League fixtures, but which side has the easiest schedule?

The colours represent the difficulty of each opponent, based on current league position.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Thierry Henry and Jamie Carragher analyse the remaining fixtures for Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal and discuss where the Premier League title may be won and lost.

City's average opponent ranks 9.1 in the table, which is tougher than Arsenal (9.9) and Liverpool's (9.5) average opponent.

However, as the graphic clearly shows, Liverpool and Arsenal need to take advantage during City's tricky, upcoming run before facing tougher challenges in the final stages.

So, what's the verdict? Well, City have the toughest league schedule on paper - but their experience at gruelling run-ins could shine through.

Other active competitions Liverpool: FA Cup & Europa League

Man City: FA Cup & Champions League

Arsenal: Champions League

Data providers Opta calculate City have a 51 per cent chance of winning an unprecedented fourth successive league title this season, while Liverpool (36 per cent) and Arsenal (13 per cent) are notably less favoured.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Still unsure which team to back as Premier League champions when the curtain closes on May 19? You can use the interactive chart below to see how the rivals rank across all key metrics this season to help you decide...

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Jamie Carragher described Arsenal as the best team in Europe defensively on Monday Night Football, saying it gives them a "great chance" in the Premier League title race.

"At times at the start of the season, I doubted whether Arsenal could win the league because of the lack of goals," Carragher said on Monday Night Football, speaking before their 6-0 win over Sheffield United.

"Yes, they have started scoring goals now, but another solution is to be better defensively.

"When I watch Arsenal, I think they are not just the best team defensively in the league, but in Europe too.

"Manchester City have been the best team defensively and won the league. Arsenal are that team now and they have got a great chance of winning the title."

Image: Arsenal's impressive defensive record in numbers

According to Carragher, their defensive excellence stems from their ability to pin opponents in their own half and prevent them from getting near the Arsenal goal.

"You can't play through this Arsenal team when they have got you in their half," he added, referencing the first period of the 4-1 win over Newcastle, during which Arsenal won possession in the final third more times in one half (11) than any other side all season.

"It's almost like a full-court press, 'we're playing a game, 11-vs-11, in this half of the pitch'.

"Arsenal right now are better than anybody, not just in the Premier League but possibly in Europe, at defending that way."

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"Mohamed Salah gives Liverpool their X-factor and they'll beat Man City on Sunday if he plays," according to Paul Merson.

"Without him, I don't see how Liverpool are going to hurt City on a consistent basis. With Salah, they'll get after Man City and put them under severe pressure by closing down high up the pitch.

"He is one of the best players in the world and takes chances - Liverpool will get enough chances to win if Salah plays. He carries that fear factor too and will make Man City think. He's back in training and they'll nick the win with him.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"If Man City win it then Arsenal will be thinking they have to avoid defeat at the Etihad. Arsenal might want Liverpool to win this game rather than City.

"Man City look like they're playing 12 or 13 players every week. Their patience is unbelievable. The way they keep the ball and don't force it. They wait and wait for a chance. There's such an art in that.

"I've seen City at Anfield too many times and it's a hard place to go when it's bouncing, but Salah has to play for Liverpool to win this game.

"This has to be the best Premier League title run-in ever with three unbelievable teams. It's such a hard one to call."

After the drama of the Manchester derby, Liverpool will host Manchester City this weekend as the current top two face off at Anfield.

Klopp will welcome Guardiola's treble winners for the final time in English top-flight football on March 10 for a Super Sunday contest kicking off at 3.45pm...

Liverpool and City are in a three-way Premier League title race with Arsenal - who face Brentford on March 9 live on Sky - before next weekend's Anfield game.

Klopp and Guardiola's teams faced each other at the Etihad Stadium in November, with Trent Alexander-Arnold's late equaliser salvaging a point for Liverpool after Erling Haaland's opener.

Watch Arsenal vs Brentford on Saturday Night Football live on Sky Sports Main Event at 5.30pm and Liverpool vs Man City on Super Sunday, kick-off 3.45pm

Anthony Joshua's heavyweight showdown with Francis Ngannou takes place on Friday March 8, live on Sky Sports Box Office with the main event expected around 11pm. Book Joshua v Ngannou now!

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp!

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here...