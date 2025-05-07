Rodrigo Bentancur exclusive interview: Spurs out to win Europa League for James Maddison and Lucas Bergvall

It is 17 years since Tottenham last claimed silverware but Rodrigo Bentancur knows the feeling well. He reached double figures for trophies with Boca Juniors and Juventus. Now he hopes his experience will help Spurs over the line in the Europa League.

He has certainly played his part so far. A cool head in midfield who brings tenacity as well as composure, Bentancur has been key during their run to the last four. They will need his knowhow again in Thursday's semi-final second leg against Bodo/Glimt.

"We have spoken about age and the number of games played," says the Uruguay international, who, at 27, has already racked up more than 400 senior appearances for club and country.

"More than anything, I try to share my experiences with the younger players. I have moments on the pitch where I get angry, but I am a very calm person and player and I try to enjoy the moment.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ange Postecoglou talked up Tottenham's 'outstanding' performance in the first leg

"It's my first European semi-final, so it's my first time too, but I will try to enjoy it to the maximum and I will try to transmit the experiences I have had at other clubs to my younger team-mates.

"Above all, I will tell them to enjoy it. These moments are unique and they pass very quickly, so try to do the best you can. If you are happy and focused, things will turn out well for you."

It has not been easy for Spurs to maintain happiness and focus during a hugely disappointing domestic season. But their Europa League campaign has provided respite. Bentancur insists Ange Postecoglou and his players have shut out the external noise.

"The manager has a very calm personality, like me," he says. "He tries to be very close to us, to get his calmness across to the players and make sure we play the game he wants, which I believe we have done and are doing very well. So, go to their stadium and be aggressive with our pressing, especially high up the pitch.

Image: Rodrigo Bentancur reacts to a missed chance in the first leg

"It's going to be a new experience, on an artificial pitch, but the manager is calm and we have created a bubble, being united, happy and content and approaching the game in the best possible way."

Spurs are in a strong position to advance to the final after their 3-1 first-leg win in London but Bentancur is eager to stress that even winning the competition would not make them complacent about the need for major improvement domestically.

"It's not been a good season," he says. "That's reflected in our results and in the table. It's not what we wanted. It wasn't the objective at the start of the season." What does he put it down to? "We have had periods with lots of injuries when players have had to play a lot of games consecutively without any alternatives available," he adds.

"Those players did very well, but that's one of the big reasons it has been a difficult season. It doesn't feel good because it makes you think that, individually, you're not giving your best level for the team. But the situations with injuries have influenced a lot of things.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ange Postecoglou gives his response when asked about the liklihood of having a drink with Spurs fans if they were to win the Europa League

"Our objectives have changed now. With the Europa League to play for, the manager has decided to make a lot of changes for the Premier League games." There were eight of them against West Ham on Sunday, with Bentancur among those rested. "But we know it hasn't been a good season," he continues. "We are very clear on that.

"We know that, if we want to be among the top teams, we have to try to compete in all competitions and be at our best in all of them.

"We also know that we are going to have to change things next season, but we will have time to think about that. Right now, we are very focused on the game on Thursday. You don't play many semi-finals in a football career. We have to give our best to bring happiness to the fans because I believe they deserve it."

Can Spurs do it without Bergvall, Maddison?

Their task has been made harder by season-ending injuries to Lucas Bergvall and James Maddison, whose absences leave Bentancur shouldering even more responsibility. Not that he sees it that way as he talks up the quality of their potential replacements in midfield.

"We have players who can play the same role as Lucas, like Bissou [Yves Bissouma] did when he played alongside me in the first leg," says Bentancur. "He had an exceptional game and he was incredible again at the weekend as well.

"Then Kulu [Dejan Kulusevski] has played many times in the role Maddison plays, and I have done it at times as well.

"So, we have players who can do it. Of course, it's a shame they are missing the game because you don't play a European semi-final every year. But we are going to try and win it for them because they have been doing their best for the team all year.

Image: Rodrigo Bentancur celebrates after scoring against Wolves earlier this season

"We feel sad for them, but the group is doing well, very focused, very committed and really looking forward to Thursday. We are taking it very seriously and with the personality you need against a side like Bodo, who have a great team and have shown that throughout their Europa League campaign.

"They showed it here against us as well. They played well. We are going to give them the respect they deserve but we are going to go there to win the game."

Spurs should really be out of sight already after a dominant first-leg showing but Bodo/Glimt's late goal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has given them a lifeline and they also have the advantage of their artificial pitch. Kjetil Knutsen's side have won all but one of their seven Europa League home games this season.

Spurs opted not to train on their own artificial pitches at Hotspur Way in preparation for the game, instead making plans to train on the surface itself after arriving in Norway on Wednesday.

"It's a change, it's different, but these things come up in football," says Bentancur. "It's not like we have never played on artificial pitches before. You lose the habit a bit, but it's normal.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Freddy Toresen from the Avisa Nordland and Studio Glimt podcast says it will be a 'totally different game' when Spurs play Bodo/Glimt on their artificial pitch

"They have done very well in Europe and in their domestic league. They are very good at home but they have shown it away from home too. So, we won't underestimate them. But we are going to go there to play our game and produce our best performance."

Will they allow themselves to contemplate what might come next, with a place in the final at stake? "When we spoke about objectives at the start of the season, one of them was to win this competition, but I don't want to get ahead of ourselves," says Bentancur.

"Thursday is our biggest game of the season. I believe we deserve to be in the final, us as a team and the fans, so we are going to do everything we can to achieve it."