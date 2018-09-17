LISTEN: Monday Night Football podcast with Jamie Carragher and Troy Deeney

Southampton v Brighton

David Jones is joined by Jamie Carragher and Troy Deeney to analyse the big talking points from Monday Night Football.

The Watford captain was a special guest on Sky Sports, and was treated to a dramatic finish at St Mary's as Glenn Murray's late penalty sealed a 2-2 draw for Brighton against Southampton.

Carragher and Deeney analysed all the action including two penalties and a superb strike from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the first half, as well as reaction from managers and players from both sides.

Deeney also looked back at some of his most memorable goals and moments, and discussed how he could contribute to England if selected.

There was also a Twitter Q&A with the striker, with both he and Carragher providing stories involving famous musicians Elton John and Rod Stewart.

Click above to listen to the latest Monday Night Football podcast.