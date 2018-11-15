Which Premier League clubs have hit the woodwork most?

Which clubs have hit the woodwork most and what would the table look like if those shots had gone in? We check the stats...

Huddersfield are the unluckiest team in the Premier League so far this season, having struck the woodwork nine times from just 89 unblocked attempts on goal.

The Terriers have scored a league-low six goals this term, but would have netted 15 if not denied by the post or crossbar.

League-leaders Manchester City have also hit the frame of the goal in equal measure, but their 170 attempts have reaped a league-topping 36 goals.

David Wagner says he is focused on solving Huddersfield's goalscoring issues

Liverpool and Chelsea have both struck the post on eight occasions, followed by Crystal Palace (seven), Cardiff and Leicester (both six).

At the other end of the scale, Watford have only hit the woodwork once from 106 attempts on goal, while Bournemouth, Tottenham, West Ham, Brighton and Burnley (twice each) have also been fortunate.

As the graphic below shows, Huddersfield have been affected most. David Wagner's side would have scored 150 per cent more goals if shots that hit the woodwork had crept in.

Other teams that would have drastically increased returns in front of goal include Crystal Palace (+88 per cent), Cardiff (+55 per cent), Southampton (+50 per cent), Fulham (+45 per cent) and Wolves (+42 per cent).

Had all shots that hit the frame of the goal been scored, the top half of the table would be largely unaffected - with Chelsea jumping into runners-up spot and Arsenal leapfrogging Spurs.

Arsenal would be above Spurs in the league table if shots that hit the woodwork had been scored

However, despite only being 12 games into the season, the bottom half of the table would change considerably - with Huddersfield soaring five places into 14th spot and Burnley plummeting five positions in the opposite direction.

Newcastle would also be among the relegation places in 18th, with Cardiff rising out of the drop zone into 16th.

Huddersfield would be five positions higher than their current standing in the league table if shots that hit the woodwork had been scored

In terms of players, unsurprisingly, a Huddersfield player tops the unlucky list. Philip Billing has struck the woodwork three times - as has Chelsea's Marcos Alonso, Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic and Manchester City's Sergio Aguero.

But Billing's ratio of hitting the frame surpasses any other by a long way, having only taken nine unblocked shots - equating to one in three of his attempts striking the woodwork.

Aguero and Trent Alexander-Arnold have both hit the woodwork twice in a single game this term, against Wolves and Brighton, respectively. Wolves held out for a 1-1 draw, while Liverpool claimed a 1-0 win.

