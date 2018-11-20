Dion Dublin urges Gordon Taylor to step down as PFA chief executive

Dion Dublin has urged Professional Footballers' Association chief executive Gordon Taylor to step down in order to "freshen up" the organisation.

Taylor has faced calls, most notably from PFA chairman Ben Purkiss, to end his 37-year tenure at the helm of the players' union.

Purkiss, who took over as chairman last November, has criticised the discrepancy between Taylor's annual salary, which stood at £2.2m in 2017, and the £100,000 organisation has committed to research on brain injuries suffered by footballers.

Taylor has been chief executive of the PFA for 37 years

"I think Gordon now should step away," Dublin told Sky Sports' The Debate on Monday.

"He should let somebody new (take over), or somebody within the PFA that's young and ex pro that could do a new job.

"I just think for us to freshen things up, we need fresh bodies at the helm taking the PFA forward."

Dublin, who scored 111 Premier League goals before retiring in 2008, is the latest figure to call for Taylor to stand down.

On Monday, the daughter of former West Brom and England star Jeff Astle, who died in 2002 of a degenerative brain disease, "begged" PFA members to support Purkiss' attempt to oust Taylor.

Dawn Astle has repeatedly clashed with Taylor over the union's response to the growing evidence which suggests that heading a football causes brain disease.

Purkiss has called for an independent review of the organisation and, according to reports, has been backed by more than 200 former and current players.