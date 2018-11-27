Premier League Power Rankings: Huddersfield's Aaron Mooy top

Huddersfield midfielder Aaron Mooy has topped the Power Rankings this week.

Mooy soared 100 places to claim top spot after scoring two goals from range during a 2-0 win at Wolves on Sunday - collecting the second-highest points tally from a single match this season.

Sergio Aguero's performance against Huddersfield in August ranks as the best performance in a single game so far this season, according to the Power Rankings formula

Manchester City's Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling and David Silva narrowly missed out on pole position after all three were among the goals in a 4-0 win at West Ham.

Liverpool duo Trent Alexander-Arnold (No 5) and Mohamed Salah (No 6) helped secure a 3-0 at Watford, with the former scoring his second-ever league goal from a sumptuous free-kick.

Tottenham shocked Chelsea in a convincing 3-1 win at Wembley, with Harry Kane (No 7) firing through culpable centre-back David Luiz and stationary stopper Kepa.

Harry Kane was firing from range again during a 3-1 win over Chelsea

Everton 'keeper Jordan Pickford (No 8) kept a second successive clean sheet in a 1-0 win against Cardiff, while Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic (No 9) scored twice in a 3-2 win over Southampton - to hand new boss Claudio Ranieri a winning start.

The Power Rankings methodology reflects a player's performance by awarding points for 34 different stats.

Below, we present the in-form chart based on performances over the past five Premier League matchdays (with greater weight placed on recent games), your club's top points scorer and the season accumulative chart.

